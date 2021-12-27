×
Create
Notifications

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers guards Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers guards Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 27, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Preview

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Monday. The Mavericks have lost four of their last five games and have been surprisingly subpar this season. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers seem incapable of making noise in the playoffs. They have been underperforming all season long and are the worst (30th) defensive team in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks are 15-17 right now with no signs of improving. They are ranked 21st in offense and their players have been in and out of the lineup. Their goal this season has to be developing some rhythm and avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

The Portland Trail Blazers are not looking like a playoff team right now. Their defense hasn't improved under new head coach Chauncey Billups and they are incapable of racking up wins. They have lost eight of their last ten games and are 11th in the west with a 13-19 record.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks warms up pregame
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks warms up pregame

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of players under the NBA's health and safety protocols. Starters like Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock are all out, while Willie Cauley-Stein is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Luka DoncicOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Tim Hardaway Jr.Out
Health and Safety Protocols
Reggie BullockOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Trey BurkeOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Maxi KleberOut
Health and Safety Protocols
JaQuori McLaughlinOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Willie Cauley-SteinOutPersonal Reasons

Without Doncic, the Mavericks are not expected to make much of an impact. He has the highest usage rate in the league and is the team's primary playmaker.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups

The Portland Trail Blazers have seven players in Health and Safety protocols, including Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic. They are already missing their star shooting guard CJ McCollum due to a collapsed right lung and now superstar Damian Lillard is also questionable due to personal reasons.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Damian LillardQuestionablePersonal Reasons
CJ McCollumOut
Right Lung Pneumothorax
Robert CovingtonOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Keljin BlevinsOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Ben McLemoreOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Jusuf NurkicOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Dennis Smith Jr.Out
Health and Safety Protocols
Trendon WatfordOut
Health and Safety Protocols
Cody ZellerOut
Health and Safety Protocols

If Damian Lillard doesn't play, they will have four starters unavailable for the game and their bench isn't deep. Hence, it will be tough for the Portland Trail Blazers to get a victory.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson is expected to start in place of Luka Doncic as the point guard, with Frank Ntilikina joining him in the backcourt. Dwight Powell will start as the center and Sterling Brown will likely play the small forward role. Kristaps Porzingis will start as the power forward as usual. Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight, and Theo Pinson have received a lot of minutes off the bench lately.

Portland Trail Blazers

If Damian Lillard plays, he will start at his usual point guard position but if he doesn't, then Anfernee Simons is expected to fill his role. Norman Powell now plays as the shooting guard and Tony Snell starts as the small forward. The center position will likely be taken up by Larry Nance Jr. as Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller will both be unavailable. Nassir Little is expected to fill the power forward role. The Portland Trail Blazers don't have many options left for decent rotations, so many of these players will play heavy minutes.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Frank Ntilikina | F - Sterling Brown | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

Portland Trail Blazers

Also ReadArticle Continues below

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Norman Powell | F - Tony Snell | F - Nassir Little | C - Larry Nance Jr.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win?

Dallas

Portland

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी