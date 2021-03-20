Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers square off at Moda Center on Sunday in the second game of their back-to-back contest. The Blazers took the win in the last game as they beat the Mavericks 125-119.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points, made nine rebounds, and as many assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added another 28 points. But their efforts weren't enough to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a win as the rest of the roster failed to produce a good performance. The Mavs will be out for revenge when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Can we talk about how ridiculous this Luka dime is? Like what... (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/VSR7gJbE1c — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 20, 2021

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 63 points for the Portland Trail Blazers on the night. The win saw the Blazers record their third consecutive victory as they aim to strengthen their grasp in the top six positions to earn direct qualification to the playoffs this year.

With the first match being a close contest, fans can expect the second game to be exciting as well. The Portland Trail Blazers will look to replicate their performance, while the Dallas Mavericks will be hoping the rest of the players support Luka Doncic well enough to help their side get back to winning ways.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Updates

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Willey Cauley-Stein (covid protocols) and James Johnson (personal) for this game while listing Tyrell Terry and Dorian Finney-Smith (both personal) as 'day-to-day'.

Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins are the only two players ruled out by the Portland Trail Blazers. Both players have been out of action for a while now after sustaining long-term injuries.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks look likely to retain their starting five from the last game. Luka Doncic will start proceedings along with Josh Richardson in the backcourt. Tim Hardaway Jr. will probably continue as Dorian Finney-Smith's replacement and will partner Maxi Kleber in the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis will be the final player to make the lineup and should start at center.

From the reserves, Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson should likely get the most rotation minutes for the guards, while Dwight Powell, and Wesley Iwundu will provide cover for the frontcourt stars.

Damian Lillard celebrates for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers, too, look likely to go with their same starting five for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum should start as the two guards, while Derrick Jones Jr., Robert Covington and Enes Kanter look likely to feature as the three frontcourt players.

From the reserves, Carmelo Anthony, Gary Trent Jr., and Rodney Hood will likely get the most rotation minutes for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5's

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Tim Hardaway Jr., F - Maxi Kleber, C - Kristaps Porzingis

G - Damian Lillard, G - CJ McCollum, F - Derrick Jones Jr., F - Robert Covington, C - Enes Kanter