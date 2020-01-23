Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 23rd January 2020

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Thursday, 23 January 2020, 10:30 PM ET.

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Last game results

Dallas Mavericks (27-16): 107-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (Monday, 20 January 2020)

Portland Trail Blazers (19-26): 129-124 victory over the Golden State Warriors (Tuesday, 21 January 2020)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have missed the playoffs the last three seasons but appear poised to be contenders for the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2020. Just past the midway mark this season, the Mavericks boast a 27-16 record. They are fifth in the Western Conference and are above .500 both at home and on the road.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on President's Day. During that contest, the Mavs allowed the Clippers to record 59 rebounds-20 of which were offensive- leading to the Clippers getting second-chance opportunities. Luka Doncic led Dallas with a double-double recording 36 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is a sophomore in the NBA and, at the age of 20, appears ready to be the League's next megastar. Doncic is averaging almost eight points more per game than in his rookie season and is averaging a near triple-double at 29.1 points, 9 assists, and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's Western Conference Finals in 2019. However, the Trail Blazers may struggle to make the playoffs in 2020. Portland is 19-26 on the season. They have played more games on the road (25) than at home (20) where they are just 10-10.

On Monday, the Trail Blazers managed a 129-124 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. Damian Lilliard went off on the Warriors for 61 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double in the win.

Key Player – Damian Lillard

Point guard Damian Lillard is the offensive star of the Portland Trail Blazers. If Portland is to make the playoffs in 2020, Lilliard will need to produce more herculean efforts as he did on President's Day with a 61 point 10 rebound effort double-double in a winning result against Golden State. Lillard is averaging 27.9 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simmons, Nassir Little, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

Both teams are nursing injuries with Dallas the healthier team missing their center, Dwight Powell, for the remainder of the season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 14-5 while playing on the road.

The Trail Blazers are still without their center, Jusuf Nurkic (a leg fracture from last year), Rodney Hood is out for the season. and CJ McCollum is day to day with an ankle injury.

At 35, Carmelo Anthony has been brilliant for Portland starting in 30 games averaging over 32 minutes and 16.2 points a game.

If McCollum is unable to play against Dallas, the Trail Blazers will rely heavily on Damian Lilliard for offensive production. He just came off of a 61-point performance against Golden State.

Considering the health of these two teams, the Mavericks are in better shape, play well on the road, and have the deeper roster. The Mavericks should win this contest.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Trail Blazers?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on TNT and AT&T South West.