Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report for March 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to visit the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Dallas (39-29) currently occupies seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, San Antonio (15-53) finds itself at the bottom of the Western Conference. In their previous encounters this season, the Mavericks emerged victorious in all three matchups against the Spurs. The game is set to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Spurs extended their prolonged home stand following a 122-115 triumph against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, while the Mavericks are en route to San Antonio following their victory on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, culminating in a final score of 107-105. Notably, the Mavericks have won five of their last six games.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 19

The Mavericks have listed four players on their injury report: PG Luka Doncic (left hamstring) is questionable; SG Dante Exum (foot)) is probable; SG Josh Green (right ankle) is out; G Brandon Williams (wrist) is a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic questionable left hamstring soreness Dante Exum probable foot Josh Green out right ankle sprain Brandon Williams GTD wrist

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The Slovenian superstar exited Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors prematurely, during the middle of the fourth quarter, indicating to his head coach Jason Kidd an issue with his hamstring.

Subsequently, Doncic was sidelined for the remainder of the game due to hamstring soreness.

During his 30 minutes of play, Doncic accumulated 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists. He achieved this on 7-of-18 shooting from the field while also making 1-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc.

"Luka Magic" missed the subsequent game against the OKC Thunder but is available against the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 19

The Spurs have listed center Charles Bassey as out. All players are listed as available.

Player Status Injury Charles Bassey out left ACL tear

What happened to Charles Bassey?

Charles Bassey's season has come to an abrupt halt as he sustained a torn ACL in his left knee. The center incurred this injury while competing with the Austin Spurs.

Bassey had been predominantly occupying the backup center position for the Spurs until Victor Wembanyama's promotion to the starting center role, which consequently saw Zach Collins transition to a bench role.

With his playing time diminishing on the NBA roster, Bassey was temporarily reassigned to Austin to gain additional playing opportunities.