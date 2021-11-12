Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will make the short trip to the AT&T Center on Thursday to face the San Antonio Spurs for the third time this season. The Mavericks are already up 2-0 against the Spurs following two highly contested and close games.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, 117-107. The Mavs kept the game close in the first quarter before the Bulls built a lead in the next two quarters. Dallas tried to make a run in the final quarter, but Chicago had too much firepower.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are back in the win column after putting on a show against the Sacramento Kings. They defeated the Kings 136-117 at home for their first blowout win since opening night against the Orlando Magic.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Maxi Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have three players on their injury report for the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Maxi Kleber is the only injured player, while the other two are on G League assignments. The two players on assignment are JaQuori McLaughlin and Eugene Omoruyi.

McLaughlin and Omoruyi are on two-way contracts, while Kleber is suffering from a strained left oblique. Kleber has missed the past five games due to the injury and is expected to return at least next week.

Player Status Reason Maxi Kleber Out Left Oblique Strain JaQuori McLaughlin Out G League Assignment Eugene Omoruyi Out G League Assignment

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Gregg Popovich and Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs

Unlike the Dallas Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs have a lot of players on their injury report. The Spurs have six players listed as out and one listed as questionable. They are also facing a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, just like the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale are in quarantine under the league's health and safety protocols. Zach Collins continues to recover from his shoulder injury and is yet to make an appearance for the Spurs.

Devontae Cacok, Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp are all on G League assignments. The questionable player for San Antonio is Keita Bate-Diop, who has a lower back contusion.

Player Status Reason Keita Bates-Diop Questionable Lower Back Contusion Devontae Cacok Out G League Assignment Zach Collins Out Left Shoulder Injury Jock Landale Out Health and Safety Protocols Jakob Poeltl Out Health and Safety Protocols Joshua Primo Out G League Assignment Joe Wieskamp Out G League Assignment

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs defends Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Luka Doncic will lead the offense at point guard, with Tim Hardaway Jr. as the shooting guard.

Kristaps Porzingis is the Mavs' power forward, while Dorian Finney-Smith is the small forward. Dwight Powell will start at the center position. Jalen Brunson is the team's designated sixth man and instant offense off the bench.

Meanwhile, Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown continue to carve out minutes, with Frank Ntilikina starting to get more comfortable with his role. Other players on the Mavs' bench who could provide a spark if needed are Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic.

San Antonio Spurs

With Jakob Poeltl out at center, the San Antonio Spurs are going to use Drew Eubanks against the Dallas Mavericks. He will be joined on the frontcourt by Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson.

Dejounte Murray is looking to continue his breakout season alongside Derrick White in the guard positions. Lonnie Walker and Devin Vessell are starting to find their footing as the Spurs' source of offense off the bench.

Thaddeus Young is expected to get minutes with Poeltl out of the lineup. Bryn Forbes and Tre Jones are also available just in case the Spurs need additional shooters on the floor.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Drew Eubanks

