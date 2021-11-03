Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks will lock horns on Wednesday for the second time this season. The Mavericks came out on top at home in their first matchup with the Spurs.

Dallas enter this game on the back of a loss to the Miami Heat, while San Antonio failed to beat the Indiana Pacers in their last outing.

The Spurs and Mavericks played each other last Thursday (October 28) in Dallas. The Mavericks got a 104-99 win, thanks to a big game from Luka Doncic. He had 25 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jalen Brunson had a fine game off the bench as well, contributing 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Spurs lost for the fifth time this season when they went down to the Indiana Pacers 131-118. The Mavericks also lost their previous game, against the Miami Heat. They lost 125-110 on the night, their third loss of the season.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have three players on their injury report. They will face the San Antonio Spurs without Maxi Kleber, Trey Burke and possibly Kristaps Porzingis for the fifth straight game. Kleber and Burke are listed as out, while Porzingis is questionable due to lower back tightness.

Kleber is out for seven to ten days due to a strained oblique; he suffered the injury in the game against the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, Burke is in quarantine as per the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, for the second time this season. Burke is one of the few remaining players who has not been vaccinated.

Player Status Reason Trey Burke Out Healthy and Safety Protocols Maxi Kleber Out Oblique Strain Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Lower Back Tightness

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs have five players on their injury report for the Dallas Mavericks game. Four players are out because of injury, while the remaining one is listed as questionable. Devontae Cacok, Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp are all assigned to the G-League.

Zach Collins is still out and recovering from offseason foot surgery. Doug McDermott, who has missed the last three games due to an inflamed knee, is listed as questionable. McDermott was the starting small forward before he went down with the injury.

Player Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out G-League Assignment Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Surgery Doug McDermott Questionable Right Knee Inflammation Joshua Primo Out G-League Assignment Joe Wieskamp Out G-League Assignment

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs defends Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are still adjusting to new head coach Jason Kidd's style and it is evident due to their 4-3 start. Jalen Brunson, who could be having his breakout season, is too good to start off the bench. He is the ideal backcourt mate for Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. is the starting small forward while Dorian Finney-Smith could fill in for Kristaps Porzingis if he misses the game. Dwight Powell will likely start at center. The Mavericks have Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown, Willie Caulie-Stein and Frank Ntilikina off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have finally embraced their youth movement this season. Their starters will likely consist of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White on the backcourt. Lonnie Walker is expected to get a start if Doug McDermott cannot play.

Keldon Johnson has the power forward position locked down with Jakob Poeltl at center. The first player off the bench will be Devin Vassell, while Keita Bates-Diop, Bryn Forbes and and Tre Jones could be in line for some playing time.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Luka Doncic | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Lonnie Walker | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

