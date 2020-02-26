Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th February 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

SHARE

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Date and time: Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Last game results

Dallas Mavericks (35-23): 139-123 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24 February 2020)

San Antonio Spurs (24-32): 131-103 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23 February 2020)

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been performing really well this season. They are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA.

The Mavs have a 35-23 record and are the seventh ranked team in the Western Conference. They convincingly won their last match at home against the Timberwolves.

Key player - Luka Doncic

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has taken the league by storm. He is one of the leading contenders for the MVP award and has played great since day one.

Advertisement

Doncic is averaging 29 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in only his second NBA season. He will be looking to stamp his authority in this match against the Spurs.

Mavs predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, T. Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

San Antonio Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs have struggled throughout the course of this season. They haven't been able to gel properly so far and are currently out of the playoffs standings.

The Spurs have a 24-32 record at the moment and are the 11th ranked team in the Western Conference. They will need to win these upcoming few matches to have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has been brilliant for the Spurs despite being the subject of numerous trade rumors. DeRozan has easily been the most consistent player on the team this season, and is looking good for more.

DeRozan is averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Spurs. He is also shooting a highly efficient 53% from the field.

Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, LaMarcus Aldridge

Mavericks vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Mavericks had a great start to the season but have taken a step back in recent months because of injuries. The Spurs on the other hand have been inconsistent throughout the season.

I predict the Mavs to have a tight win in this match against the Spurs.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Spurs?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports South West and Fox Sports South West San Antonio. You can also stream it live online with the NBA League Pass.