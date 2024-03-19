Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2024 

The Dallas Mavericks face division rivals the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth and final time in the 2023-24 NBA season on Tuesday night. The Mavericks have gained a 3-0 advantage in the season series and will be eager to sweep the Spurs for the second time in their franchise history.

Their previous encounter ended in a 116-93 win for the Mavericks on Feb. 14. Kyrie Irving's 34 points and Luka Doncic's 27 canceled Victor Wembanyama's 26-point effort. The Spurs had no answers offensively outside the French phenom for the Mavericks' rejuvenated defense with new additions like PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Bally Sports Southwest Dallas and Bally Sports Southwest San Antonio will broadcast the Mavericks-Spurs game in local regions. Viewers outside Texas can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm ET at Frost Bank Center.

The Mavericks are seventh in the West with a 39-29 record, while the 15-53 Spurs are last.

Money line: Mavericks -350, Spurs +275

Spread: Mavericks -8.5 (-110), Spurs +8.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Mavericks o231.5 (-110), Spurs u231.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Dallas Mavericks enter this game behind a 5-1 run. They beat the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, in their previous outing. Dallas has upped its intensity on both ends, posting the fourth-best offensive rating and ninth-best defense in this stretch.

Trade deadline additions Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington have started all games, providing the balance needed for the Mavs to thrive. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have continued leading from the front, with the former averaging 31/9/9 and the latter producing 24/5/7.

The Mavs will likely have everyone available except Josh Green. Doncic and Dante Exum are probable but likely to play.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a 2-7 stretch. However, they recorded an impressive 122-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. Victor Wembanyama has continued to impress with steady progress, while the others have stepped up in spurts.

Wembanyama has averaged 20.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 4.5 blocks in six games, while Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have tallied 19.5 and 18.5 ppg, respectively.

However, San Antonio's youthful roster has struggled to find the rhythm and consistency on either end of the floor. Amid the Spurs' last seven games, they are 18th on offense and 19th defensively.

Charles Bassey, out for the season, is the only player on the team's injury report.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Mavericks starting lineup :

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Kyrie Irving, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., PF - PJ Washington, C - Daniel Gafford

The Mavericks could go 10 deep with their rotation. Rookie Dereck Lively II could play the most minutes off the bench, covering for Daniel Gafford.

Meanwhile, Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be among the swingmen, playing in rotation with Doncic, Irving and Jones. Maxi Kleber could see some minutes at the four and Jaden Hardy could be used in Doncic or Irving's absence.

Spurs starting lineup:

PG - Tre Jones, SG - Devin Vassell, SF - Julian Champagnie, PF -Jeremy Sochan, C - Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs' rotation could be nine-deep. Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins will be in rotation with the frontcourt players, while Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham will play Jones and Vassell's off minutes.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is favored to score over 33.5 points. He's averaging 34.4 ppg on the season and 33.7 in his past nine games.

Kyrie Irving is favored to score over 25.5 points. He's averaged 25.4 points on the season and 24.0 in his past 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is favored to make under 4.5 blocks. He's averaging 3.5 blocks on the season and 4.5 in his past eight outings.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the overwhelming favorites to win with a -350 money line over the San Antonio Spurs' +275. Dallas is also favored to cover a -8 spread.

The Mavericks could take control early on and dominate the Spurs easily for most of the contest. Victor Wembanyama might keep things interesting, but it won't mean much if his supporting cast can't match up to the Mavericks' role players.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving alone made tremendous impact last game, and the same could unfold on Tuesday night.