Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a clash in Texas as the age-old rivalry between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs takes center stage on Friday. Both sides will face each other for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Fans can expect fireworks from the red-hot Dallas Mavericks, who are coming in hot on the back of a big 124-112 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Dallas Mavericks took a page from the book of fundamentals of basketball and scored 68 points in the paint on 52% shooting from the floor. Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic put up a clinic on the offense with big performances that brought their side back to a .500 record ahead of their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs were on a two-game winning streak before dropping their last to the Golden State Warriors 121-99. The Spurs have done well this season considering the talent that is available to them.

San Antonio Spurs has seven players scoring in double digits this campaign. Led by legendary coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have proven to be a feisty group and even managed to defeat the LA Lakers in one of their previous matchups.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 22nd, 2021 8:30 PM ET. (Saturday 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been reinvigorated with the return of their star player in Kristaps Porzingis. In his comeback, he has steadily been leveling up his game and has increased his production from the floor with each passing night. He is playing a solid 32-33 minutes and is looking like his old self. He remains a vital part of their dream of building a championship-caliber team for the future.

In their last outing, Porzingis added 27 points, 13 boards, and 4 assists on 80% shooting from the floor. The Dallas Mavericks had six players scoring in double digits and performed like a well-oiled machine. The Mavericks will aim to kick start their rivalry with the Spurs for the season with a big win on Friday.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Luka Doncic continues to dazzle with an all-around display of his basketball prowess. He dropped a triple-double in their last game against the Pacers. It is fair to say that Doncic is living up to the hype and is looking primed to have an MVP caliber season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka is a one-man army and has already proven that he can carry the team on his shoulders. He has recently switched gears and is now focusing more on being a facilitator.

Doncic is leading his side in most categories this campaign. He is averaging 26.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.5 assists in thirteen games so far. It will be interesting to see if he can average a triple-double for the entire season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Jalen Brunson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs had a slow start to their season but have since turned things around under the leadership of coach Gregg Popovich. The Spurs had a one of a kind record in the NBA if you consider how good the team performed over the last two decades.

Kawhi Leonard leaving in 2018 did put a big dent in San Antonio Spurs title aspirations, but coach Pop continues to prove his worth and is making the best of the young players on his team.

The San Antonio Spurs will aim to get back on track in their matchup with the Mavericks as they renew the I-35 rivalry on Friday. Watch out for DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge heating up from the floor as they battle to improve their season record.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs kneels on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans

DeMar DeRozan is having another solid season and has been playing efficient basketball for the San Antonio Spurs. He is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 13 games thus far.

He will have his hands full on Friday as he battles with the dynamic duo of the Doncic and Porzingis, who won't let up for the entire duration of the game. That said, DeRozan is a 12-year league veteran who has seen it all and can reach into his bag of tricks and show the young stars of the Dallas Mavericks a thing or two.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge

Mavericks vs Spurs Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched in this game, and the game could swing either way. The San Antonio Spurs have won a few games recently and will come out with determination to one-up the Dallas Mavericks in their first meeting of the season.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been bolstered by the return of Porzingis in their lineup. Luka has been playing unselfish basketball of late and is expected to have another big performance.

The Dallas Mavericks are the favorites to steal the win on the road on Friday.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Spurs?

The local coverage of Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs will be available on Fox Sports SouthWest-San Antonio and Fox Sports SouthWest-Dallas. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.