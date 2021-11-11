Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in a week on Friday. Jalen Brunson has been the deciding factor in both of Dallas' wins against San Antonio this season.

The last time the Spurs and the Mavericks met, Brunson rallied the Mavs past the young but resilient Spurs. Jason Kidd will count on another starring role for their breakout shooting guard to help Luka Doncic hold off the Spurs on Friday.

Gregg Popovich's team just scored their highest points tally of the season against the Sacramento Kings. It was a welcome change for the San Antonio Spurs, who have somewhat struggled to put points on the board. Their offense will have to catch up with the defense to finally win one over their interstate rivals.

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Friday, November 12th; 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 13th; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are starting to show their true potential under new head coach Jason Kidd. [Photo: Mavs Moneyball]

The Dallas Mavericks' three-game win streak was halted by the motivated Chicago Bulls, who had dropped consecutive games to the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers. Apart from the standard Luka Doncic show, the Mavs were treated to Kristaps Porzingis' best game of the season.

The lanky Latvian had a double double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. He was 9-16 from the field, and helped open up the spacing with his 2-3 three-point shots. Porzingis' presence in the starting five allows Jason Kidd to have Jalen Brunson come off the bench. Brunson's production will be needed, particularly against the opposing team's second-stringers.

The San Antonio Spurs will likely still miss Jakob Poeltl, who was placed under the league's health and safety protocols in their last game. Porzingis could have no one to bother him with when he shoots from mid-range or from the three-point country.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is off to a somewhat slow start based on his staggering standards with the Dallas Mavericks. His shooting efficiency isn't yet where it used to be. However, he has not shied away from shooting, and is determined to shoot his way out of his shooting woes.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Dončić's game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Celtics was the 3rd of his career, including playoffs. That ties Dirk Nowitzki for most in Dallas history.



All 3 have been 3-pt FG. Only Vince Carter (5) has more such game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, including playoffs. Luka Dončić's game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Celtics was the 3rd of his career, including playoffs. That ties Dirk Nowitzki for most in Dallas history.All 3 have been 3-pt FG. Only Vince Carter (5) has more such game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, including playoffs. https://t.co/xlkioIWHY3

His FG, 3FG and true shooting percentages are all way down from his usual numbers. Nevertheless, he is still the Mavericks' most dangerous threat in offense. He is leading the Mavs in scoring, rebounding and assists. More importantly, he's money when the game is on the line - just ask the Boston Celtics about it.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The young San Antonio Spurs have yet to find consistency in offense this season.. [Photo: Twitter]

The San Antonio Spurs were 15th in the league last season in pace, averaging 99.45 possessions a game. They have jumped to sixth this season, with 101.90. With a much younger and more athletic roster this time, they have pushed the pace to their advantage.

The Spurs have relied mainly on three things to keep themselves afloat this season. They've played excellent defense; they've tried to run every time they have had possession, and they've distributed the ball very well. Without a true scoring machine in their lineup, they have managed to share the scoring load among their bevy of wingers and guards.

The Silver and Blacks just didn't have an answer for Luka Doncic, which is why they lost two close games to the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has emerged as San Antonio's unquestioned leader and best player. He is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. His length and quickness have allowed him to cover most opposing point guards. Despite the numbers he has posted this season, he remains criminally underrated.

Murray's most important development this season for the Spurs is his emergence as the undisputed leader of the team. No longer without LaMarcus Aldrige and DeMar DeRozan, the six-year point guard has taken it upon himself to be the face of this storied franchise.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Dejounte Murray over his last 6 games:



21.0 PPG

8.8 APG

8.2 RPG

2.0 SPG

50% FG

46% 3PT



A force on both ends 💪 Dejounte Murray over his last 6 games: 21.0 PPG8.8 APG8.2 RPG2.0 SPG50% FG46% 3PT A force on both ends 💪 https://t.co/MyNuQHiE3Y

DJM could be a solid candidate for the NBA All-Defense and MIP awards, considering the way he has been playing this season.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Keldon Johnson | F - Doug McDermott | C - Drew Eubanks.

Mavericks vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are starting to get healthy and in rhythm, with Kristaps Porzingis in the fold. Jalen Brunson coming off the bench is another problem the San Antonio Spurs will have to keep an eye on. He has been the Spurs' slayer in both of San Antonio's losses.

The Spurs' defense has been quite good. It's the biggest reason why they are still treading water this season. The offense, though, is a different story. They have been largely inconsistent, with Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV not making the leap the organization has expected them to do.

Like in their previous two meetings, this game could go down the wire again. And when the game is close, no one has been as good as Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. The San Antonio Spurs will hope that Doncic doesn't do the star turn for the Dallas Mavericks once again.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Spurs?

Bally Sports Dallas and Bally Sports San Antonio will air the game live locally. NBA League Pass will grant access to the live stream of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.

