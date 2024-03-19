Dallas Maverick vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks are set to visit the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, to take on the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday. Currently, Dallas (39-29) holds the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, San Antonio (15-53) sits at the bottom of the Western Conference. In their previous encounters this season, the Mavericks emerged victorious in all three matchups against the Spurs. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Spurs extended their home stand after securing a 122-115 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are heading to San Antonio following their Sunday victory over the Denver Nuggets, with a final score of 107-105. Notably, the Mavericks have won five of their last six games.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs injuries

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 19

The Mavericks have listed three players on their injury report: Luka Doncic (hamstring), Dante Exum (foot) and Josh Green (ankle).

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic probable left hamstring soreness Dante Exum probable foot Josh Green out ankle

San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 19

Charles Bassey is the sole player on the team's injury report; he is tagged as out.

Player Status Injury Charles Bassey out knee

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for March 19

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Dante Exum * Jaden Hardy SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively || Dwight Powell

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for March 19

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tre Jones Blake Wesley SG Devin Vassell Malaki Branham Sidy Cissoko SF Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan Cedi Osman Sandro Mamukelashvili C Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins Dominick Barlow

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Mavericks have been averaging 118.8 points per game this season, positioning them sixth overall in scoring. Much of their offensive success can be attributed to their performance from beyond the arc, where they rank second overall in 3-point attempts per game and third in 3-pointers made per game.

However, on the defensive end, Dallas is allowing an average of 117.5 points per game, placing them 22nd overall in points allowed.

The San Antonio Spurs have been averaging 112.4 points per game this season, which positions them 21st overall in scoring. Shooting efficiency has been a concern for the Spurs, as they rank 24th overall in field goal shooting percentage and third to last in 3-pointer shooting percentage.

Defensively, the Spurs are allowing an average of 119.8 points per game, placing them 25th overall in points allowed. Additionally, their struggles on defense are exacerbated by their deficiency in rebounding, as they rank fourth to last in defensive rebounding.