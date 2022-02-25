Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Vivint Smart Home Arena to take on the Utah Jazz in a battle between the two Western Conference teams. This is just the second of four match-ups between the two franchises this season, with the Jazz winning the first one 120-116.

The Mavericks are coming off a 125-118 win against the new-look New Orleans Pelicans as Luka Doncic and CJ McCollum battled it out. Doncic finished with 49 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists, while CJ McCollum’s 38 points weren't enough to inspire his team to victory.

The Jazz were bested by the LA Lakers in their previous fixture, giving up the lead in the fourth quarter to lose 106-101. LeBron James scored 15 of his 33 points in the last period to register a much-needed win before the All-Star break.

The Dallas Mavericks (35-24) are fifth in the Western Conference standings as they look to extend their two-game winning streak against the Jazz. They have three away games lined up, with the Jazz, Warriors and Lakers before they return home.

The Utah Jazz (36-22) are ranked fourth in the West as they take on the Mavericks before going on a five-game road trip. As a unit, the Jazz have played exceptional offense, leading the league with an offensive rating of 116.3.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Marquese Chriss is dealing with a sore right knee and is listed as doubtful for the upcoming fixture. Reggie Bullock and Trey Burke are both listed as questionable, with right hip contusion and a sprained left shoulder respectively.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will not be available for this game against the Jazz after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Theo Piston will miss the game as well, dealing with a fracture in his right finger.

Player Name Status Reason Marquese Chriss Doubtful Right knee soreness Reggie Bullock Questionable Right hip contusion Trey Burke Questionable Left shoulder sprain Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left foot surgery Theo Piston Out Right finger fracture

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gay is listed as doubtful as he suffers with a non-COVID related illness. Shooting guard Jared Butler will be unavailable against the Mavericks, nursing a sprained right ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Doubtful Non-COVID related illness Jared Butler Out Right ankle sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic will be the Mavericks’ floor general, with Jalen Brunson playing alongside him at shooting guard. Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith will fill forward positions, with Dwight Powell starting at center to round out the starting five.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans are expected to see substantial minutes coming off the bench, with Sterling Brown and Boban Marjanovic available for rotation as well.

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will form the team’s backcourt pair, with Bogdan Bogdanovic serving as a three-point threat at small forward. Royce O’Neale will start as a power forward, with Rudy Gobert protecting the paint for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



For every assist the Jazz make this season, Vivint Gives Back will send 1 child to STEM camp.



Follow The Jazz have tallied 1,295 assists so far this season!For every assist the Jazz make this season, Vivint Gives Back will send 1 child to STEM camp.Follow @VivintHome for more info. vivint.com/STEM The Jazz have tallied 1,295 assists so far this season! ⭐️For every assist the Jazz make this season, Vivint Gives Back will send 1 child to STEM camp. Follow @VivintHome for more info. vivint.com/STEM https://t.co/lYFrKthQd2

Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside will be the major role players off the bench, with Danuel House, Trent Forrest and Eric Paschall chipping in as well.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard – Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard – Jalen Brunson | Small Forward – Josh Green | Power Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith | Center – Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard – Mike Conley | Shooting Guard – Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward – Bogdan Bogdanovic | Power Forward – Royce O’Neale | Center – Rudy Gobert.

Edited by David Nyland