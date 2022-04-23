Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads  - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will lock horns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series at the Vivint Arena on Saturday (Apr. 23).

The Mavericks have taken a 2-1 lead following their 126-118 win in Game 3. Jalen Brunson led the charge for the Luka Doncic-less Dallas again, bagging 31 points and five assists. Six other players also scored in double-digits for Jason Kidd's side. They took a 17-point lead by the end of the first half and looked in control for most of the game.

Donovan Mitchell was the Jazz's best player, scoring 32 points and bringing them very close to a win late in the game. Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley also scored 20+ points on the night, but their efforts weren't enough as Utah ran out of steam.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic and Frank Ntilikina are questionable, while Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Luka Doncic Questionable Calf strain Frank Ntilikina Questionable Illness; recovery Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Foot surgery

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest have been ruled out due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle surgery Trent Forrest Out Midfoot sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022

Team Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Dallas Mavericks +190 Over 212.5 (-110) +6 (-109) Utah Jazz -235 Under 212.5 (-109) -6 (-112)

The Jazz are favored by oddsmakers to win. They have homecourt advantage, and the stakes are higher for them considering they are trailing the Mavericks 1-2 and the next game set to be played in Dallas.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. Dallas' totals have gone OVER in six of their last 10 games. Jalen Brunson is coming off back-to-back 30-point outings.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. Utah has a 5-5 OVER/UNDER record in their last 10 games. Donovan Mitchell has 30+ points in three postseason games this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable after missing the first three games of the series.

Doncic has looked good in practice, so he could be in line to return. The Slovenian will likely replace Spencer Dinwiddie and pair up alongside Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell will likely retain their places in the starting lineup.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green could play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz aren't expected to make changes to their starting lineup, with all their starters healthy and ready to go. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should start as guards, with Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert completing the rest of the lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Danuel House and Eric Paschall will likely pay the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas has momentum on their side following their back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable to face Utah in Game 4. Utah has failed to win two games against the Doncic-less Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz

G - Donovan Mitchell | G - Mike Conley | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Bhargav