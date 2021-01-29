Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference high-fliers, the Utah Jazz, will host the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this week after the former ran out comfortable victors (116-104) when the two sides met on Wednesday night.

Even without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz put on a stellar defensive display to limit the offensive help that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis could get. Their own bench support, in the form of Jordan Clarkson, is currently making a strong case to be named Sixth Man of the Year, with 31 points and 7 rebounds on the night.

The Dallas Mavericks will need to have an increase in offensive efficiency as they face the league's third-meanest defense once again.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been plagued by multiple injury and COVID-19 issues

With the amount of injuries and COVID-related issues that the Dallas Mavericks have had to face, it is no wonder that they are off to a sluggish start in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Indeed, their projected starting lineup has barely seen the court together, with star Porzingis having missed 10 games so far. The Latvian scored 18 points on Wednesday, and Mavs fans are hoping that he can return to the form he showed in the bubble before he got injured.

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks are near full-strength and will be hoping that they can now push their bid for a playoff position. Maxi Kleber remains the only notable absentee through COVID-isolation measures.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz currently sit at the top of the Western Conference

The Utah Jazz have responded to critics of their superstars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, in the best way possible by going on a league-leading 10-game winning streak.

At the time of reporting, the Jazz sit atop of the Western Conference thanks to the fact that they have been able to keep their starters fit throughout the first quarter of the season.

Currently, it is unclear if Donovan Mitchell will be available for the matchup after he missed his side's win over the Mavs through concussion protocol. Derrick Favors is also doubtful to return, while Trent Forrest and Elijah Hughes remain sidelined.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have had to deploy various starting lineups in the opening weeks of the league season due to injuries but should be able to field the same starters as those in Utah on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic has been playing at an MVP-calibre level, with the point guard averaging almost a triple-double per outing. The Slovenian is joined in the Mavs backcourt by Josh Richardson, with fellow Dallas superstar Kristaps Porzingis at the five.

Tim Hardaway Jr. notched 19 points against the Jazz, while Dorian Finney-Smith featured alongside him in the frontcourt.

Utah Jazz

With the suggestion that Donovan Mitchell could be missing again for the Jazz, coach Quin Snyder will be looking to Joe Ingles to fill in again after the veteran scored 21 points and dished out 8 assists against Dallas.

Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic have been featuring in the forward positions while 2-time defensive player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, has been dominating at center. Gobert scored 29 points and racked up 20 rebounds against the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, C Kristaps Porzingis

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley Jr., G Joe Ingles, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert