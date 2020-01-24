Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th January 2020

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Saturday, 25 January 2020, 5:00 PM ET.

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Last game results

Dallas Mavericks (28-16): 133-125 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (Thursday, 23 January 2020)

Utah Jazz (31-13): 129-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors (Wednesday, 22 January 2020)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks possess a solid 28-16 record a little past the season's halfway point. The Mavericks play better on the road, as 15 of their 28 wins have been obtained away from home. They are also a strong 17-9 when playing against Western Conference rivals.

Thursday night the Mavericks played and beat the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in a week. This time it was a 133-125 road win.

Luka Doncic had 27 points and he was well-supported by 20 points from Kristaps Porzingis, while Dorian Finney-Smith produced a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

The sophomore star of the Dallas Mavericks is Luka Doncic, and his greatness is becoming increasingly evident. Dallas' second-year guard is averaging a near triple-double on the season, with 29.1 points, 9 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game.

In Dallas' last three games, Doncic is averaging 32.6 points per game. He may be in the conversation for league MVP in 2020.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

Utah Jazz Preview

Most of the off-season talk in 2019 centered around the roster changes to Western Conference squads like Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. But a little more than half-way through the 2019-20 season, the Utah Jazz are second overall with a 31-13 record in the NBA's West.

The latest victory for the Jazz was a 129-96 blowout over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Jazz were led in scoring by Donovan Mitchell with 23 points and Rudy Gobert who produced a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

In his third NBA season, Donovan Mitchell is the offensive leader of a very good Utah Jazz team. He is shooting 46 percent on the season and 36.5 percent from behind the three-point arc, while averaging 24.7 points per game. Mitchell has only missed one game this season.

Jazz predicted lineup

Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic

Mavericks vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks seem very comfortable on the road but will face a tough Saturday night opponent in Utah, who have lost just three times at home this season.

Furthermore, the Mavericks are just 6-4 in their last 10 games while Utah have been hot in that same period, going 9-1. The Jazz are on a three-game winning streak.

Both teams are relatively healthy, with Dallas' only major roster deletion being Dwight Powell, who is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles heel.

The Jazz are the better rated defensive team at 106.8 points allowed per 100 possessions, but the Mavericks are better offensively with an 117.6 offensive rating.

Even though the Mavericks appear to be road warriors, the Utah Jazz are playing at a high level and should secure a home victory.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Jazz?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports-South Wes, AT&T-South West and NBA TV Canada.