Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will make a trip to the Vivint Arena for a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday, February 25. In their last meeting on Christmas day, the Jazz won 120-116, courtesy of a 33-point night from Donovan Mitchell.

The Mavs went into the All-Star break after a stunning 125-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Luka Doncic continued his spell of brilliance, as he racked up 49 points in 38 minutes to lead his team to a win. Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber also chipped in with 23 and 20 points respectively as the Mavericks walked away with a brilliant win on the road.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, went into the break after a close 106-101 loss to the LA Lakers. After establishing an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Jazz were looking like the likely winners. However, LeBron James took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 33 points to lead the Purple and Gold to a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, February 25; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 26; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been in terrific form off late. They have won seven of their last ten games to climb to fifth position in the West.

Luka Doncic has been a big factor in their recent performances. His return to form has come at the right moment. The Mavericks will look to capitalize on that, and make a deep run in the playoffs.

The team is ranked fifth in terms of defensive rating in the league. Players like Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell have played a big role in their improvement at that end.

In this game, the Mavs will look to continue their stellar form in the remainder of the season. Utah are a tough team to beat, but the Mavs will fancy their chances of winning at the Vivint Arena.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been a man on a mission in the last month. His work at the offensive end has helped the Mavericks massively, and they now look like a team ready to make noise in the playoffs.

The Slovenian is averaging 39.8 PPG in his last five appearances, and is shooting the ball at 48.1% from the field. He will be key for the Mavs in their game against the Jazz. If he is able to deliver another big scoring night, the Mavericks will fancy their chances of winning on Friday.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Jalen Brunson; F - Reggie Bullock; F - Dorian Finney - Smith; C - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Utah Jazz were completely off track in the month of January. However, they have picked up form, and are finally looking like a dangerous unit once again. They are the best offensive unit in the league, and are ninth in terms of defensive rating.

Players like Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson have led their offense. Meanwhile, reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert is in charge of the defensive solidity of the team.

The Jazz have 24 games left in the regular season, and will look to make it count as they seek a top-3 finish. However, for that to happen, they will have to play with consistency and fire on all cylinders in their remaining games.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the NBA. His ability to go on scoring outbursts and make tough shots has made him the best player in the Jazz roster. The 25-year-old has averaged 25.7 PPG and 5.2 APG in 46 appearances.

He has been plagued with injuries, but with the season reaching its business end, the Jazz will need him to be at his best. The Mavs are a stellar defensive unit, but containing a player like Mitchell is going to be tough.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

Mavericks vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Mavericks and the Jazz have stunning rosters brimming with talent and depth. Their last encounter went down to the wire, and the same is expected in this game as well.

However, the Mavs have been the better team in the last few games, and will start as the favorites in this game. They will also have revenge in mind after the defeat they endured on Christmas day.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Jazz game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet.

