Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Jan. 1, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz game headlines one of eight games the NBA has slated for New Year's Day. This is the second time both teams are meeting this season. The Mavericks have won six of the last seven encounters with the Jazz.

The Mavericks are sixth in the Western Conference and have a 19-14 record. They are coming off a 10-point win over the Golden State Warriors, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have won four of their last five games. Their recent game against the Miami Heat was a bounce-back 117-109 victory after a tough 112-105 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz matchup is at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday.

The television broadcast rights are shared by KJZZ and Bally Sports SW-DAL. The game tips off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be available on live stream via NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-155) vs Jazz (-130)

Spread: Mavericks -3.0 (-110) vs +3.0 Jazz (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (u245.5) vs Jazz (o245.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Preview

The Jazz have no injuries to report, and that makes all their players available to play against the Mavericks on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have Dante Exum and Luka Doncic marked as 'questionable' and should be game-time decisions. Maxi Kleber is out and is expected to be back in two weeks while Seth Curry and Kyrie Irving have no timeline to return from injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted lineups

Luka Doncic should be playing through injury and joins Jaden Hardy as the starting backcourt for the Mavs. Rookie Derek Liveley II has locked up the starting center spot while Derrek Jones Jr. and Dante Exum fill in the starting forward spots.

The Jazz have a full roster and are expected to field Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn as the starting guards. Lauri Markkanen and Simone Fontecchio have been the frontcourt combination for the Jazz recently and are joined by John Collins who has been starting at center over Walker Kessler.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Lauri Markannen has been the best scoring option for the Jazz this season and has an NBA prop of 24.5 points. He missed the mark last game but went over four straight games before that. The Polish forward should bounce back and go over.

Collin Sexton has done great as the starting guard for the Jazz and has an increased NBA prop of 21.5 points. He should go over as well against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

Even with the home-court advantage, the Jazz are the underdog pick, and the Mavericks should take home the win. The total should go over, like in their last encounter, while the 3.0 spread should be easily covered.