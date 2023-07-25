Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

On Tuesday (July 25), the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun will face off in a battle of two seeds. Both franchises sit second in their respective conference, trailing the impressive New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, respectively.
The Sun have enjoyed a significantly stronger season than the Wings. Connecticut boasts a 73.9% win rate, winning 17 of their 23 games, while the Wings have won 59.1% of their contests, going 13 of 22.
There are three genuine contenders in the WNBA: the Aces, Liberty and Sun. The Wings are the best team in the second tier of contenders, marginally beating out the Washington Mystics, who boast a similar season record.
Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Prediction
The Sun should be the heavy favorites to beat the Wings. While the two franchises are ranked second in their respective conference, the Sun have enjoyed a far more successful season and lays at a different level than their Western Conference counterparts.
The Wings will be without Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeSheilds against the Sun, while Connecticut will be missing Brionna Jones, who's recovering from an Achilles injury.
It's worth noting that over the last 10 games, both the Wings and Sun have a 7-3 record, meaning they will enter the contest in similar form - per ESPN.
Dallas Wings roster
Connecticut Sun roster
Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, BSSWX, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are the two players to watch for the Connecticut Sun, with both providing legitimate contributions at both ends of the floor. Thomas has also been dominant as a playmaker this season.
For the Wings, all eyes will be on the duo of Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally after the pair put in an impressive performance in the win over the Los Angeles Sparks in their last outing.
Tiffany Hayes could also prove to be a swing factor for the Sun against Dallas due to her 36.1% shooting from the perimeter and respectable work on the defensive glass.
