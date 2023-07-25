Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

On Tuesday (July 25), the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun will face off in a battle of two seeds. Both franchises sit second in their respective conference, trailing the impressive New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, respectively.

The Sun have enjoyed a significantly stronger season than the Wings. Connecticut boasts a 73.9% win rate, winning 17 of their 23 games, while the Wings have won 59.1% of their contests, going 13 of 22.

There are three genuine contenders in the WNBA: the Aces, Liberty and Sun. The Wings are the best team in the second tier of contenders, marginally beating out the Washington Mystics, who boast a similar season record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Sun should be the heavy favorites to beat the Wings. While the two franchises are ranked second in their respective conference, the Sun have enjoyed a far more successful season and lays at a different level than their Western Conference counterparts.

The Wings will be without Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeSheilds against the Sun, while Connecticut will be missing Brionna Jones, who's recovering from an Achilles injury.

It's worth noting that over the last 10 games, both the Wings and Sun have a 7-3 record, meaning they will enter the contest in similar form - per ESPN.

Dallas Wings roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

Connecticut Sun roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, BSSWX, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are the two players to watch for the Connecticut Sun, with both providing legitimate contributions at both ends of the floor. Thomas has also been dominant as a playmaker this season.

For the Wings, all eyes will be on the duo of Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally after the pair put in an impressive performance in the win over the Los Angeles Sparks in their last outing.

Tiffany Hayes could also prove to be a swing factor for the Sun against Dallas due to her 36.1% shooting from the perimeter and respectable work on the defensive glass.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!