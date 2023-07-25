Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 25, 2023 11:04 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Seattle Storm
On Tuesday (July 25), the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun will face off in a battle of two seeds. Both franchises sit second in their respective conference, trailing the impressive New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, respectively.

The Sun have enjoyed a significantly stronger season than the Wings. Connecticut boasts a 73.9% win rate, winning 17 of their 23 games, while the Wings have won 59.1% of their contests, going 13 of 22.

There are three genuine contenders in the WNBA: the Aces, Liberty and Sun. The Wings are the best team in the second tier of contenders, marginally beating out the Washington Mystics, who boast a similar season record.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Sun should be the heavy favorites to beat the Wings. While the two franchises are ranked second in their respective conference, the Sun have enjoyed a far more successful season and lays at a different level than their Western Conference counterparts.

The Wings will be without Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeSheilds against the Sun, while Connecticut will be missing Brionna Jones, who's recovering from an Achilles injury.

It's worth noting that over the last 10 games, both the Wings and Sun have a 7-3 record, meaning they will enter the contest in similar form - per ESPN.

Dallas Wings roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Connecticut Sun roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, BSSWX, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are the two players to watch for the Connecticut Sun, with both providing legitimate contributions at both ends of the floor. Thomas has also been dominant as a playmaker this season.

For the Wings, all eyes will be on the duo of Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally after the pair put in an impressive performance in the win over the Los Angeles Sparks in their last outing.

Tiffany Hayes could also prove to be a swing factor for the Sun against Dallas due to her 36.1% shooting from the perimeter and respectable work on the defensive glass.

