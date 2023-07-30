Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 30, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings take on the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA on Sunday. The game caps off a full slate of WNBA action.

The action tips off at 6 p.m. ET and airs on CBS Sports Network. It will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aces lead the WNBA at 22-2. The Wings are fourth in the standings at 14-10.

WNBA Game Preview

The Aces will look to continue their dominance. They are an astounding 11-0 at home this season. The Wings are 5-7 on the road. Las Vegas is also 13-1 against the Western Conference.

Dallas is 8-2 in their last ten games and playing good ball. The Aces are on a six-game winning streak.

The Wings will continue to be without Diamond Deshields and Lou Lopez Senechal, who are both out with knee injuries.

The Aces may be without forward Alysha Clark. She is listed as day-to-day. Candace Parker is also likely out with a foot injury. Las Vegas will also be without Riquna Williams, who was banned from the team following a domestic violence arrest.

There will be plenty of star power in this one. Two of the top five scorers in the league will go head-to-head.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.7 points per game, the third highest in the WNBA. Aces star A’ja Wilson is putting up 20.7 ppg, fifth in the WNBA.

This is the third meeting between the teams this season. Las Vegas won the first meeting 89-82. The two teams played two days later, and the Wings squeaked out a close 80-78 win. Dallas is one of only two teams to beat the mighty Aces this season.

Dallas will need to have a good day on the boards. They have won games this season by keeping teams from getting second-chance opportunities.

Dallas leads the WNBA in defensive rebounding with 27.9 per game. They will have to prevent the Aces from getting offensive boards. If they can keep the high-flying Las Vegas offense to single-shot offensive trips, it will be critical to them springing an upset.

Dallas will have their hands full on defense. The Aces have four players - Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray - averaging at least 14 ppg.

Game Odds

Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-10.5)

Total (O/U): 174

Moneyline: Dallas Wings (+450) vs Las Vegas Aces (-600)

Game Prediction

Both previous matchups were close. These two are due for a blowout. The Aces are unstoppable and will be looking to exact revenge after their last loss to Dallas. Las Vegas has plenty of offensive power even without Parker. They will win it going away.

Las Vegas Aces 92 - Dallas Wings 79

