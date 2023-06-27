Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The 6-8 Dallas Wings will look to defeat the 2-10 Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be streamed at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

The Wings have hosted the Mercury twice this season. In both outings, the Wings defeated the Mercury. Despite Brittney Griner's 24 points on 55.6% shooting, the Wings won 84-79 in the first round.

The second time around, the Wings won 90-77 behind Arike Ogunbowale's 35-point scoring outburst. Ogunbowale made five threes in that game on 41.7% shooting from beyond the arc. Ogunbowale has the third-highest points per game (22.4) in the league and has made the second-most total three-pointers (39) this season.

While the Mercury lost the two away games to Dallas, the Mercury look to get a win in the upcoming home game and end their five-game losing streak.

The Phoenix Mercury will look to their star player Brittney Griner to help them secure a home win. Griner is averaging 19.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and 2.4 blocks per game on 61.8% shooting from the floor. Griner is the league leader in blocks per game and has the second-highest field goal percentage in the league of those that are qualified.

Griner is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor and will play with a sense of urgency given Mercury's five-game losing skid. If the Phoenix Mercury want to win this game, they will have to get desperate as a team. While Griner will put up her numbers, the rest of the team will have to rally behind her in order to overcome the Dallas Wings.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Injury update

Dallas Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Phoenix Mercury: Shey Peddy: out (achilles), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Predictions

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury

Moneyline: Dallas Wings (-165)

The Dallas Wings are favored to win this game against the Phoenix Mercury. The Dallas Wings have won five out of nine games this season where they were favored on Moneyline and will look to extend this winning record.

Spread: Phoenix Mercury (-3.5) to cover

The Phoenix Mercury have lost by an average of nine points in the previous two matchups against the Dallas Wings. More so, the Phoenix Mercury are winless against the spread (0-5) when they are, at least, a 3.5-point underdog. Despite the home-court advantage, it will be hard for the Mercury to cover the spread. The Mercury will likely lose by more than 3.5 points.

Total: Over 169

The Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings could potentially have a high-scoring game behind Arike Ogunbowale's lead. Their previous two matchups were both 160+ points, so this game could easily break the 169-point mark. The Wings' games have gone over 169 points six out of 12 times this season, and the Mercury's games have gone over 169 points four out of 11 times this season. Expect to cover the 169-point mark with this game hovering around 173 points.

