Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 2, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 02, 2023 10:37 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Jewell Loyd, WNBA, 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

On Wednesday, August 2, the Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm will go head-to-head in the WNBA Western Conference.

Dallas is the second seed in their conference, sitting behind the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. The Seattle Storm, meanwhile, are tied for the worst record in the WNBA.

Dallas is also a top-3 team in points scored per game, sitting sixth in the WNBA for points allowed. With such strength at the offensive end, and a reliable rearguard, the Storm could find it difficult to keep pace with one of the league's bonafide championship contenders.

For clarity, the Storm are 10th in the league for both points scored and points allowed - which isn't terrible- but they consistently find ways to dig themselves into a hole.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Wings enter the contest as the surefire favorites to walk away with a win. Seattle is on a two-game win streak, while the Wings are coming off of a loss, which could give the Storm some hope of causing an upset.

The Storm will also be boosted by the fact that they won their last contest against the Wings, with the June 17 contest ending in a 109-103 win for the Western Conference strugglers.

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, FOX 13, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Players to watch

During the Wings' last outing, Teaira McCowan and Satou Sabally had big nights, with McCowan registering a 25-point and 14-rebound performance.

McCowan will look to have a similar impact again, while Natasha Howard also eager to make her presence felt at the offensive side of the floor and improve her average of 17.4 points per game.

For the Storm, Ezi Magbegor will be tasked with cleaning the glass and pressuring the rim, while Jordan Horston's versatility could be key to how Seattle look to implement their offensive system.

Of course, Jewell Loyd and Gabby Williams will also be expected to put on an offensive performance to try and help the Storm win their third straight game.

