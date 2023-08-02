Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 2, 2023 | WNBA

On Wednesday, August 2, the Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm will go head-to-head in the WNBA Western Conference.
Dallas is the second seed in their conference, sitting behind the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. The Seattle Storm, meanwhile, are tied for the worst record in the WNBA.
Dallas is also a top-3 team in points scored per game, sitting sixth in the WNBA for points allowed. With such strength at the offensive end, and a reliable rearguard, the Storm could find it difficult to keep pace with one of the league's bonafide championship contenders.
For clarity, the Storm are 10th in the league for both points scored and points allowed - which isn't terrible- but they consistently find ways to dig themselves into a hole.
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction
The Wings enter the contest as the surefire favorites to walk away with a win. Seattle is on a two-game win streak, while the Wings are coming off of a loss, which could give the Storm some hope of causing an upset.
The Storm will also be boosted by the fact that they won their last contest against the Wings, with the June 17 contest ending in a 109-103 win for the Western Conference strugglers.
Dallas Wings Roster
Seattle Storm Roster
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, FOX 13, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Players to watch
During the Wings' last outing, Teaira McCowan and Satou Sabally had big nights, with McCowan registering a 25-point and 14-rebound performance.
McCowan will look to have a similar impact again, while Natasha Howard also eager to make her presence felt at the offensive side of the floor and improve her average of 17.4 points per game.
For the Storm, Ezi Magbegor will be tasked with cleaning the glass and pressuring the rim, while Jordan Horston's versatility could be key to how Seattle look to implement their offensive system.
Of course, Jewell Loyd and Gabby Williams will also be expected to put on an offensive performance to try and help the Storm win their third straight game.
