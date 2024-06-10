Damian Lillard adorably takes his kids to work at local gym: "PE class w Dad AKA Nap prep" 

Enjoying his family time in the offseason, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard took his kids to the gym for a PE session. Lillard shared on Instagram an adorable snippet of their outing, which featured his firstborn, six-year-old Damian Jr., and three-year-old twin son and daughter, Kalii Laheem Lillard and Kali Emma Lee Lillard respectively.

"PE class w Dad AKA Nap prep 😎," Lillard captioned his IG story.

Lillard's Instagram story featuring his 'PE session' with his kids

Lillard is making the most of his time with his children amid his custody battle with his former wife Kay'La Hanson. He filed for divorce in October, and the documents cited "irreconcilable differences" in their relationship that led to "the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

The announcement came right at the beginning of the season after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks by the Portland Trail Blazers. He requested that his hearings be postponed so that he could focus on his work as a professional basketball player.

Being a family guy, Lillard opened up about being bothered by the custody battle during an interview in February.

“As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don’t care about it more than I care about my kids,” Lillard said. “Of course, you carry it with you. People say, ‘When I hoop, I ain’t thinking about nothing,’ but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family, and I’m going through a divorce.”

Damian Lillard reportedly talked about feeling lonely after being traded

In the same interview, Lillard also opened up about feeling lonely after being traded to Milwaukee while his kids and other family members were living in Portland.

“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy. My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean?” Lillard told Sports Illustrated.

The seven-time All-NBA player also revealed his routine during his early days in the new city.

“Bro, go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games. Man, I type in FightHype [boxing website] on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there,” Lillard said.

“Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out.”

In his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds as the Bucks finished third in the Eastern Conference.

However, in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were eliminated 4-2 by the Indiana Pacers in a first-round playoff series.