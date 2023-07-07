Damian Lillard has been the main storyline this offseason. Free agency has settled down and now everyone is waiting for the latest Lillard news. He has demanded a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and reportedly only wants to go to the Miami Heat.

Recent updates say Lillard would be unhappy going anywhere else. Both sides continue to posture back and forth, leaking different news as trade negotiations continue.

The latest sources say Lillard would not even bother showing up if he was traded to a non-Miami team. He would skip training camp and not bother showing if dealt to a team that was not the Heat.

“He just wouldn’t report. I don’t think the other team would trade for him knowing that he doesn’t want to be there,’ a person close to Lillard said.

Basketball fans are turning on Lillard

Fans have long supported Lillard as loyal and a fierce competitor who never joined a superteam or demanded a trade. But they seem to be turning on Lillard with the latest news.

They are ripping Lillard and saying he is “ruining his legacy” with his latest antics and demands. Check out some of the best fan reactions and tweets.

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Bro acting like a child. So will he show up to blazer camp? @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Bro acting like a child. So will he show up to blazer camp?

Phan @phanNEsports @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina I don’t even want this dude on the Celtics, I want them to beat him on the heat then when Jimmy retires in 3 years and he’s stuck with a bag less bam and mid roster he may regret how he went about this lmao @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina I don’t even want this dude on the Celtics, I want them to beat him on the heat then when Jimmy retires in 3 years and he’s stuck with a bag less bam and mid roster he may regret how he went about this lmao

KingsMuse @kings_muse @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Lillard gonna be known for the game winner over PG and holding his team hostage because they want the best trade offer @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Lillard gonna be known for the game winner over PG and holding his team hostage because they want the best trade offer💀

Joshua Terry @_joshuaterry @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Holding Portland hostage into taking a deal that probably doesn’t get them enough assets for his value is pretty gross. He literally signed a supermax extension. @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Holding Portland hostage into taking a deal that probably doesn’t get them enough assets for his value is pretty gross. He literally signed a supermax extension.

🦁👑💯 @LyonGives @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina 0

0 Championships

0 MVP’s

5 first round playoff series losses (in 8 tries)



Bro has done nothing and is demanding everything 🤡 Finals Appearances0 Championships0 MVP’s5 first round playoff series losses (in 8 tries)Bro has done nothing and is demanding everything 🤡 @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina 0 Finals Appearances 0 Championships0 MVP’s5 first round playoff series losses (in 8 tries)Bro has done nothing and is demanding everything 🤡

Swoops @PlaySwoops @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Lillard doesn't love the game as much as I thought @TheNBACentral @MarkG_Medina Lillard doesn't love the game as much as I thought

The Heat have reportedly offered a package centered around Tyler Herro for Lillard. The Blazers reportedly do not want Herro since they have plenty of young guards.

Other teams have reportedly got involved in a potential three-to-five-team mega deal. The Brooklyn Nets have been constantly mentioned as a potential third team to make the trade work.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could also be involved. Miami could potentially sign-and-trade Max Strus to Cleveland as part of the deal to make the money work. Strus already agreed to sign with the Cavs this offseason.

The big contracts of veterans are also crucial to this deal. Miami wants to get of Kyle Lowry’s $29.6 million expiring contract. The Blazers want to staple Jusuf Nurkic’s contract that still has $54.3 million remaining on it. Meanwhile, the Nets are getting involved to try and dump Ben Simmons and his $78.2 million contract.

The teams are at a stalemate. The Blazers are desperately searching for a better deal but it does not seem to have one out there. Miami seems likely to land the superstar they crave in Lillard.

Miami made the Finals last season without the help of Lillard. They hope that adding the dynamic guard would give them another championship after losing two of the last four Finals.

