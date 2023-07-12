Damian Lillard Heat Trade Rumors: What are the options with Miami if negotiations with Trail Blazers fail?

Since requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has made it clear where he wants to land. While countless teams have inquired about the All-Star point guard, he only has interest in playing for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat were the frontrunner for Damian Lillard all along, but getting a deal done might not be that simple. Over the past week, most of the reporting on the situation is that Portland hasn't been impressed with the Heat's offers. They've also made it clear they have no intentions of taking back Tyler Herro.

With the saga still in its early stages, the question has to be asked. What are the Heat going to do if a Lillard trade never actually happens?

The simplest answer is that the Heat will run it back. This is a core that has been to multiple conference finals and finals in recent years. Lillard certainly puts them over the top, but they are still a contender without him. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are star-level talents, and the team will be getting back a fully healthy Herro after he missed almost all of the postseason.

Do the Miami Heat have other options outside of a Damian Lillard trade?

With the draft and free agency past, the Miami Heat have minimal options to make upgrades to their roster. There are still some interesting names on the market, but none to the degree of Damian Lillard.

If things with the Portland Trail Blazers star falls through, they could pivot to another star that wants a trade. That being Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden.

The Heat might not have interest in Harden, but they could use the situation to improve their roster. When Harden first requested a trade, the LA Clippers were mentioned as a team with interest.

Right now, the Clippers have an array of rotation-level players around their star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. If the Sixers aren't interested in taking back multiple players, that's where the Heat could step in to help facilitate a deal.

There are multiple players on LA's roster that can easily fit their system and help improve their supporting cast. Guys like Robert Covington and Marcus Morris can provide depth on the wing while contributing on both ends of the floor.

It seems likely that Lillard is going to end up in Miami. But if he doesn't, the team is still in a good position to contend for a title in 2024.

