Damian Lillard to New Orleans Pelicans: 3 reasons why this trade helps no one in the long run

A potential blockbuster trade that involves pairing Damian Lillard with Zion Williamson at the New Orleans Pelicans looks like a good proposition on paper.

After all, Lillard is a proven winner with a knack for making clutch plays, while Williamson is the type of superstar talent the six-time All-Star has not had as a teammate in his career. LaMarcus Aldridge comes closest, but Zion Williamson’s ceiling is much higher.

A point guard-power forward combo like this could rival the Utah Jazz’s John Stockton-Karl Malone tandem that terrorized the league from the 80s to the 90s.

But it’s not as simple a trade scenario as it seems, particularly because of the impact it could have on both teams’ futures and Damian Lillard’s as well.

Brandon Ingram would be centerpiece in a trade package for Damian Lillard

An NBA rumor from Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson says that the New Orleans Pelicans are willing to give up Brandon Ingram to acquire Damian Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely ask for a package centered around Ingram in return. It will be outright robbery if the Blazers don’t receive a blue-chip player like Ingram from the Pels.

Additionally, Ingram’s salary would be necessary to make this trade work, and a player or two to make the numbers work aside from a few draft pick swaps.

On that note, here are three reasons why this would be a no-win scenario for Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans:

#1 It leaves Portland Trail Blazers in a compete vs tank dilemma

If the Portland Trail Blazers receive Ingram and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, for example, the two players could be good pieces that would help them compete for the playoffs. But they still wouldn’t be championship contenders.

In fact, they could easily end up in the same situation they had with Damian Lillard on the roster: a mediocre team with good players. It means they’re neither good enough to compete for a championship nor bad enough to be a lottery team.

They could make a lot of noise in the regular season, but they aren’t going anywhere in the postseason with the squad they have.

Should they decide to rebuild around their new star, the Blazers might be caught in a conflict of interest with Ingram, who may not be keen on being a part of another rebuilding situation. At best, he leaves them in 2025 when he becomes a free agent, but at worst, he could force his way out of the Blazers.

Whether they try to compete in the postseason or rebuild, Portland will be losers either way with this trade of Damian Lillard for Ingram.

