Damian Lillard now has the most 30-point games in the NBA this year

Dame recorded his 13th 30-point game since the new year.

It's been Dame time the moment this year started as Damian Lillard has been producing astonishing numbers.

Over his last 12 games, Lillard is averaging 40.3 points and 9.2 assists per game. He is shooting at the rate of 51% from the field and 49.3% from beyond the three-point line.

Damian Lillard over his last 12 games:



40.3 PPG

9.2 APG



51.0 FG%

49.3 3P%

88.2 FT%



63.0 eFG%

67.7 TS% pic.twitter.com/FjGEcHAlGS — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2020

After losing to the Utah Jazz on Friday, a game in which the referees made a big blunder in the final few seconds, Lillard expressed his disappointment on the court as well as on social media. The reaction was justified because every game is very critical for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are currently sitting on ninth place in the West fighting for a playoff spot.

After the game against Jazz, the Blazers faced the Miami Heat yesterday at the Moda Center, and the fans were up for another Dame treat. Lillard took the Blazers to yet another victory, scoring 33 points and registering eight assists.

He shot six three-pointers in the game and also had a steal to his name. With this stat line, Dame recorded his 13th 30-point game since the new year, taking him to the top of the list of players with most 30-point games since the turn of the year.

Tonight was Damian Lillard's 13th 30-point game since the turn of the new year, most in the league over that span.



Most 30-Pt Games Since Jan. 1



Damian Lillard 13

Devin Booker 12

Russell Westbrook 11

Giannis Antetokounmpo 11 pic.twitter.com/VPHZijXlat — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2020

Dame is followed by Devin Booker (12), Russell Westbrook (11), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (11) on the list.

The Blazers have a long way to go this season, and it is time that the rest of the squad stands up to the occasion. Lillard has been producing exceptional numbers single-handedly, and the team is still fighting hard to make it to the playoffs. The lights of Carmelo Anthony and CJ McCollum will have to stand up and score big numbers consistently alongside Lillard.

The Blazers face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at home and will be hoping to improve their record further.