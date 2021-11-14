Damian Lillard ruled out of the game against Denver Nuggets - Casey Holdahl

Reporter Casey Holdahl took to his Twitter page to announce the unavailability of Damian Lillard for tomorrow's game due to an injury he sustained.

The Portland Trail Blazers will play their next game on the road against the Denver Nuggets. They are said to most likely be without their talisman, Lillard, as he has sustained an injury.

Casey Holdahl @CHold Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is OUT for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets in Denver. Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is OUT for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets in Denver.

According to Holdahl, Damian Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy, which will see him sit out the game and maybe a few more.

This comes a day after the resignation of the President and CEO, Chris McGowan, in regards to the investigation of workplace misconduct involving the president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey.

Damian Lillard showed some signs of pain in their game against the LA Clippers, but he pushed through regardless. With the Blazers' schedule packed, Lillard might miss Monday night's fixture against the Toronto Raptors.

Can the Portland Trail Blazers, without Damian Lillard, defeat the Denver Nuggets?

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on October 31, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It is difficult to imagine the team without Damian Lillard, their shooting maestro, who registered 28.8 points per day in the Blazers' shirt the previous season and ranked second in the league.

It is even a lot more difficult to imagine that they would be victorious against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. If it is to happen, the Blazers' backcourt will be integral to the outcome, while some players will need to step up.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers to a win on the road in their last outing against the Houston Rockets.

The Blazers won the fixture by a 12-point margin (102-92), thereby extending the Rockets' loss tally to 11 from 12 games played thus far. Damian Lillard posted the most points in the game from either team, registering 20 points and 6 rebounds, while he also led the squad with 7 assists.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Blazers have had a shaky early season, finishing their first game of the regular season with a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Off 13 games played, the Kings have been able to muster six wins while shouldering seven losses.

Edited by Rohit Mishra