Damian Lillard's top 5 games with most 3-pointers scored

Damian Lillard shoots the deepest threes in the NBA, launching from the logo even in crunch time. The Portland Trail Blazers star has a career three-point percentage of .375, which is very impressive considering where he takes his shots from.

When it comes to deep threes, no one converts at a more efficient rate than Damian Lillard. However, Stephen Curry remains the most lethal three-point shooter in the NBA and is on course to top the all-time three-point scoring list.

Top five Damian Lillard games with the most three-pointers scored

Despite Damian Lillard's impressive shooting from deep, Klay Thompson still holds the record for the most three-pointers in a single game during the regular season. The Splash Bro sank 14 three-pointers against the Chicago Bulls on October 29, 2019, to top Steph's 13.

Regardless, Damian Lillard easily ranks in the top five three-point shooters in the NBA. Given how comfortable he has been shooting from range, perhaps we will see him attempt to break Thompson's record in the 2021-22 NBA season.

As we anticipate historic performances from Damian Lillard in the new season, let's look back at his top five games with the most three-pointers scored.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic - 10 three-pointers

Orlando Magic v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers took on the Orlando Magic on November 11, 2018, and clinched a narrow 115-112 victory in front of their home fans, thanks to Damian Lillard. On a night where CJ McCollum and Seth Curry were cold from beyond the arc, Lillard took over.

Damian Lillard broke into double-digits from deep with the game tied as he broke his record of nine three-pointers made in a game. He ended the game with 41 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and also converted 10 of 15 from three-point range.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 10 three-pointers

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives against Jerami Grant #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

When Dame crossed the ten three-pointers mark, there was no slowing down. The Blazers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 1 of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Although Damian Lillard was an inspiration throughout the series, his Game 5 performance was mind-blowing. The Thunder made a push midway through the fourth quarter in Game 5 to get a 12-point separation in what was a close contest. But Lillard led the comeback to close out the series.

Damian Lillard finished the game with a playoff career-high 50 points. However, the highlight of the game was when he activated Dame time, knocking down a 37ft buzzer-beater to register his 10th triple and send the Blazers into the next round.

