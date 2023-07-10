Damian Lillard Trade: Could star PG become Miami Heat legend if he lands in South Beach? 

Is Damian Lillard a future Miami Heat legend? That might end up being the case if he ever takes his talents to South Beach.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you're aware that Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are expected to respect his trade request and send him to a championship contender. Miami is the star's preferred destination, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“He wants to compete with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to grow inside that famed 'Heat culture' system under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra while becoming the final piece to their championship puzzle."

Since being drafted sixth overall by Portland in the 2012 NBA draft, Lillard has remained loyal to the franchise throughout his entire career. As a seven-time All-Star, he has maintained impressive averages of 25.2 points and 6.7 assists per game. In the most recent season, he achieved a career-high 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.

nbacounty @nbacounty2 If Damian Lillard lands with a team other than the Miami Heat, he won’t report to training camp, per Mark Medina & Aaron Fentress



Despite his remarkable individual achievements, Lillard has yet to claim an NBA championship. The closest he came was in 2019 when his Portland team was swept by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

It's no wonder that he now seeks a move to South Florida. The Miami Heat are one of the NBA's most successful franchises. They've won three titles and reached the NBA Finals seven times.

Miami, of course, made the NBA Finals this year, becoming just the second No. 8 seed to accomplish the feat. However, they fell to Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Notable Miami Heat legends

If Damian Lillard is traded to Miami, he will form an intriguing trio with fellow All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. They'll certainly be capable of powering the Heat to a title as Dame could finally get a ring.

Lillard could very well become a Miami Heat icon.

Dwyane Wade, who won three championships as a member of the Heat, is easily the greatest player in team history. You can't forget about his famous teammates LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Shaquille O'Neal either.

ESPN @espn Nine years ago today, LeBron, Wade and Bosh introduced the world to the Miami Big 3. Nine years ago today, LeBron, Wade and Bosh introduced the world to the Miami Big 3. https://t.co/49fK9K9GFl

The duo of Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning have to be added to the list as well. Other Heat legends include Glen Rice, Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

If Lillard gets his wish and joins forces with "Jimmy Buckets" and the rest of the Heat squad, perhaps he will find himself elevated to that esteemed group of Miami Heat icons.

