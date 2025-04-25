Damian Lillard vs Tyrese Haliburton: Head-to-head matchup explored ahead of much-anticipated Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

One of the most intense matchups of the 2025 NBA playoffs is the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers, with the beef between Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton taking center stage. Let's look at their head-to-head matchup ahead of Game 3 on Friday night at the Fiserv Forum.

The Pacers took care of things at home in the first two games of the series to earn a 2-0 lead heading into Milwaukee. Haliburton dropped a double-double in both games, proving that the "overrated" tag he received from his peers was not justified.

Meanwhile, Lillard returned to the Bucks lineup in Game 2 after missing more than a month due to a blood clot in his leg. He was cleared to play and scored 14 points in his first game back. He looked good in the first half before struggling with his shot in the second.

Damian Lillard vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Head-to-Head Matchup

Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton have faced each other a total of 18 times since the Indiana Pacers star entered the league in 2020. They have played against each other 13 times in the regular season and five times in the playoffs.

Haliburton has seemingly dominated the matchup with a record of 11-7 against Lillard, including 4-1 in the postseason. His best performance versus "Dame" was on Jan. 3, 2024, when the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 142-130, scoring 31 points and dishing out 12 assists.

On the other hand, Lillard once dropped a 40-piece on Haliburton on Jan. 13, 2021, when they were still with the Blazers and Kings, respectively. "Dame Time" also had a 35-point game against Indiana in Game 1 of their first-round matchup last year.

Damian Lillard vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Beef History

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers turned into official rivals a couple of years ago, which makes their past two playoff matchups must-watch games. Things reached a new level in Game 1 when Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton began talking smack to each other.

Lillard was still in street clothes when he began yapping at Haliburton, who returned the favor. There were some tense moments in Game 2, and it will surely happen again in Milwaukee just because of the atmosphere inside the Fiserv Forum.

Speaking to reporters after Game 2, Haliburton opened up about his beef with Lillard. He explained that he's not afraid to go back-and-forth with the trash talk, but his main goal is always to help his team to win.

"I'm out here just trying to help my team win games," Haliburton said, according to NBA.com. "So if there's got to be a little bit of back and forth, it's got to be a little back and forth. But I'm here to win."

Lillard has a chance to get back at Haliburton by helping the Bucks win Game 3 on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo needs all the help he can get after carrying the team in the first two games of the series.

