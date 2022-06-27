"If he doesn't work out, you didn't work him out then you're gonna look silly" - Dan Patrick criticizes Orlando Magic for drafting Paolo Banchero despite not giving him a pre-draft workout

After making a surprise selection with the No.1 pick in the NBA draft by selecting Paolo Banchero, Dan Patrick is criticizing the Orlando Magic.

While the Duke Blue Devils star was one of the top players in the draft, Orlando never held a pre-draft workout for Banchero. The lack of pre-draft workouts for Banchero led people to believe he was not considered for the top spot.

Just before the NBA draft, there was a sudden push for Banchero to be the top pick in several sportsbooks.

While that could have been a coincidence, the sportsbooks were ultimately right about the Banchero selection.

Still, the lack of a workout means that the Magic drafted Banchero without the knowledge a private workout provides. Some have been critical of the Magic for making the selection, despite believing that Banchero is talented.

During a recent segment on the Dan Patrick Show, Dan Patrick criticized Magic for the selection.

If I'm Orlando, why wouldn't I wanna bring in Paolo Banchero just in case somebody may go, "Oh boy, they may take him, we want him." Why not create the mirage that we're not quite sure, we may take him. If he doesn't work out, you didn't work him out then you're gonna look silly. I think he's ready to play, but I don't know what happened.

If Paolo Banchero turns out to be the best of the "big three" players, the lack of workouts will be ignored. If the Orlando Magic missed something on Banchero and he underperforms, the team will face more criticism.

Depending on who made the final selection, some people may lose their jobs for the pick.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Orlando ultimately elected to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, giving the Magic a 6-foot-10, shot-creating dynamo who should be able carry a significant offensive load early in his career with his ability to handle, pass and shoot. My early ROY favorite. Orlando ultimately elected to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, giving the Magic a 6-foot-10, shot-creating dynamo who should be able carry a significant offensive load early in his career with his ability to handle, pass and shoot. My early ROY favorite. https://t.co/IH4fOezWX7

As the No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero will face greater expectations from the Orlando Magic. Still, there is some faith that he will be successful and prove the Magic's gamble correct.

Despite the criticism of the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero is the favorite for Rookie of the Year.

While the opening odds of winning Rookie of the Year does not guarantee a winner, it is an indicator of confidence. Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic is currently listed as the favorite, which is an early indication that they made the right decision.

If Banchero wins the award, it is the first step in proving Orlando's front office right and analysts like Dan Patrick wrong. Some analysts believe that Banchero deserves to be the favorite because of his offensive prowess.

With the Summer League beginning for the Magic on July 7th at 10 PM ET, Banchero's time with Orlando is on the horizon.

