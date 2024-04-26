Daniel Gafford Injury Update: Latest on Mavericks center's status for Game 3 vs Clippers (April 26)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed their standout center, Daniel Gafford, as questionable for the marquee Game 3 clash against the LA Clippers on Friday in the Western Conference’s round-one matchup.

It's unsurprising to see Daniel Gafford tagged as questionable, given his absence from Thursday's practice due to a lower back issue. If he's unable to take the court on Friday, Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber are potential candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

Regardless of Gafford's availability for Game 3, it's evident that he must elevate his performance in the paint moving forward.

He has encountered challenges in defending Ivica Zubac and has been effectively neutralized offensively by the Clippers' defensive strategies, including drop coverage against 1–5 ball screens and switching on Zoom actions.

Gafford will need to adapt and find ways to make a more substantial impact on both ends of the court.

What happened to Daniel Gafford?

Dallas Mavericks starting center Daniel Gafford exited Game 2 against the LA Clippers with approximately eight minutes remaining in the second quarter due to an apparent lower back injury, as reported by the TNT broadcast.

Gafford was seen clutching his back after contesting a shot at the rim, and he struggled to walk up the court before heading to the locker room during the next dead ball.

Dallas traded for Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards ahead of the trade deadline, parting ways with Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the process.

Gafford emerged as a key contributor to the Mavericks' formidable defense during the latter part of the season, guiding the team to lead the NBA in defensive efficiency over the final 15 games.

Since joining Dallas, Gafford has averaged 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while boasting an impressive 78% field goal shooting percentage across his 29 appearances with the team.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks?

The marquee Game 3 between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks is scheduled for tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN, with local streaming options available on Bally Sports SW-Dal and Bally Sports SoCal.

