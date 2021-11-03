Danny Green injury update: Here's what we know about the Philadelphia 76ers' star's recent injury scare

Danny Green, shooting guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, left the 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter with an injury. Reports later verified that he had suffered a hamstring injury which could not have come at a worse time.

Danny Green is a crucial part of the 76ers team, even though maybe his role has diminished. So far in seven games, Green has averaged just 23.3 minutes per game, the lowest since his third season in the league, in a 12-year career.

However, his spot-up three-point shooting and defense have still been vital to the 76ers success. Green is making 44% of his 4.6 three-point attempts per game while averaging a 107 defensive rating, the fifth-lowest on the team.

After the game, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers spoke with the media on Green’s injury, saying:

“I think his hamstring got tight. I don’t know how bad. I was glad we took him out. He kept grabbing at it. It’s funny, I had someone already at the table when he grabbed it, and then he makes a 3 the next play, but the fact that he wanted to come out, Danny never wants to come out. So, I would say I’m a little concerned with that.”

The severity of the injury is still unclear, but Rivers seems concerned. Hopefully, it won’t keep Green out for too long as the multiple vital players are already out. With Ben Simmons still not available to play, and Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid also missing the game against the Trail Blazers, the 76ers bench is starting to get a little thin.

Danny Green’s importance to the Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green is playing his second season for the 76ers after being traded to them before the 2020-21 season. Green resigned with the 76ers for two more years and $20 million at the end of that season.

On the 76ers Green is one of the best outside shooters, which is something the 76ers desperately need, as their team is built around center Joel Embiid. Green was even more crucial when Ben Simmons was on the team, providing floor spacing and an easy catch-and-shoot target for the disgruntled star last season.

Last season Green made the most threes on the 76ers roster, making 175, shooting 41% from behind the arc. This season, at 34 years old, he has made 14 threes, the third-most on the 76ers roster.

The 76ers offense now has the fourth-highest three-point percentage and the tenth most made three, and Green is a big part of that. Green is the perfect complementary piece for their stars, and hopefully, get back on the court as soon as possible.

