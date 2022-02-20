Darius Garland admits he was surprised after getting picked by LeBron James for his All-Star team: “It was super cool”

The 71st NBA All-Star Game reserve draft was held last week, and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland made the cut. He was selected by LeBron James to join Team LeBron as his second draft pick after Luka Doncic.

James had said he had to get one in for his hometown, so Garland's selection was a no-brainer.

Kevin Durant also had his eyes out for the youngster and was bitter to have lost him to James. During the selection, he questioned James if he was open to trading the 22-year-old for another pick on his team.

Darius Garland was a recent guest on SiriusXM NBA Radio with hosts Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine. On the show, he shared his thoughts on how it felt to be drafted by James for his #NBAAllStar team.

"It was dope. It was super cool, I mean I'm glad to be on his team. Hopeful we get a win."

When asked if he knew he was going to be chosen by James, Garland revealed he was surprised and had no idea prior to being selected.

"I did not. I was a bit surprised."

Darius Garland to star in his first ever All-Star Game

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Darius Garland made his entry into the NBA as a first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was selected as the 5th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

He made his debut on Oct. 23, 2019, aged 19, against the Orlando Magic. Garland posted 8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal in 31 minutes of game time.

His rookie season ended with averages of 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 59 games, having made 59 starts.

His sophomore season saw an improvement in his shooting, registering a field goal percentage of 45.1% and 39.5% accuracy from beyond the arc. He averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists in fewer games played.

His 2021-22 NBA season has been nothing but spectacular as he leads the Cavaliers in points, field goals, 3-point field goals and assists.

He's partly responsible for the Cavs' wonderful run this season as they rank 4th in the Eastern Conference. His amazing performance was well-deserving of an All-Star selection.

He will be making his first All-Star appearance in familiar territory as Cleveland hosts the All-Star Game. He will be joining Cavaliers legend LeBron James on his team, a superb first for the youngster.

