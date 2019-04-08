Dates announced for FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2019

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced the dates of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2019 adding four new cities - Doha, Los Angeles, Montreal and Nanjing - in the tour list. The 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Tour will be held over the course of eight months starting from Doha, Qatar (April 18 & 19, 2019) and ending at the Utsunomiya, Japan on November 2 and 3, 2019.

FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2019 dates and venues

April 18-19 - Doha, Qatar

June 1-2 - Chengdu, China

July 6-7 - Mexico City, Mexico

July 20-21 - Saskatoon, Canada

August 3-4 - Prague, Czech Republic

August 23-24 - Lausanne, Switzerland

August 27-28 - Debrecen, Hungary

September 7-8 - Montreal, Canada

September 21-22 - Los Angeles, USA

October 12-13 - Nanjing, China

November 2-3 - Utsunomiya, Japan (FINAL)

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour, which was launched in 2012, is the annual World 3x3 basketball Tour in which teams representing cities from around the world qualify for 10 Masters and a Final through a worldwide network of qualifying tournaments called 3x3 Challengers, and via the FIBA 3x3 Team Ranking.

A Dunk Contest and a Shoot-out Contest will take place at each FIBA 3x3 World Tour event.

Novi Sad Al Wahda (Serbia) won the last edition of the World Tour.

3x3 basketball is exciting, urban and innovative form of basketball inspired by streetball. Games see two teams of 3 players face off in half court. 3x3 basketball was officially played for the first time in international competition at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. 3x3 basketball provides exciting opportunity for the countries which cannot qualify for the international competition of the traditional 5v5 format of basketball. FIBA has since introduced yearly city-based FIBA 3x3 World Tour and national-team FIBA 3x3 World & Continental Cups.

3x3 Basketball is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

