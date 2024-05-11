Dean Wade Injury Update: Looking at Cavaliers forward's condition for Game 3 against Boston Celtics (May 11)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will continue to feature Dean Wade on the injury report, tagged as questionable in the coming Game 3 contest of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Cleveland will host Boston in Games 3 and 4, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Dean Wade injury update

Dean Wade has not played since Mar. 8, notably playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in his last appearance. Wade has since missed 28 straight games with a knee injury.

However, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst came out with the latest update on his availability for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, speaking to Cleveland's radio host, "The Really Big Show", stating:

"I think Dean Wade is planning on playing tomorrow, and you know, I don't know what he'll give, because the Cavs haven't announced what's going on with his knee. He's really worked hard to make this happen. And also I dont know how much he can give them."

What happened to Dean Wade?

Forward Dean Wade recently had an MRI on his aching knee, which fortunately revealed no structural damage, reports Fedor. It is reported that Wade, who is still undergoing treatment in Cleveland, simply requires some time for the discomfort to diminish.

Dean Wade stats vs Boston Celtics

The Cavaliers forward has appeared in 14 games against the Boston Celtics, going 7-7. He has averaged 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists with 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks on 40.0% shooting from the field, including 34.2% from the 3-point line and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Game 3 of the marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and broadcasted on radio via ESPN Radio and Sirius XM.

Viewers can also stream the game live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass is offering a week-long free trial that includes access to NBA TV.

Following a tough loss in Game 1 at TD Garden, the Cavaliers rallied impressively to secure a 118-94 victory in the next game. Donovan Mitchell was a standout performer, scoring 29 points, with many crucial points late in the game to widen the lead. Despite a quiet first half where he took only six shots and scored six points, Mitchell also made significant contributions with five assists.