DeAndre Ayton and Eric Gordon set to feature for Bahamas ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics qualification

Amid recent news, the Bahamas men's national team is getting reinforcements for the Paris Olympics. A pair of players on the Phoenix Suns have committed to playing for the squad in the next summer games.

According to ESPN's Marc Spears, Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon have both agreed to play for the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics qualifiers. The two are also going to be teammates this upcoming NBA season as the veteran guard inked a deal to join the star-studded Phoenix squad this offseason.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears NBA players DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield and Kai Jones are on the roster for their native Bahamas for the Olympic Qualifier in Santiago de Estero, Argentina on Aug. 14-20. Other countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This is not the first time Gordon will be playing for a national team. However, it will be the first time he's suiting up for the Bahamas. In 2010, the former Sixth Man of the Year played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

While Gordon himself was born in Indiana, his mother is from the Bahamas. Before coming to America, she lived in Nassau.

Similar to Gordon's mother, Ayton is also from Nassau. The former No. 1 pick spent most of his life in the Bahamas before moving to the United States. Ayton came over in high school so that he could play in California. From there he went on to become a McDonald's All-American and one of the top recruits in his class.

Will any other NBA players be suiting up for the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics?

Heading into the Paris Olympics, it seems like Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon are the only NBA players suiting up. Things still could change as there is another year before the games begin.

In the past, NBA talent has appeared on the roster. One current player who has played for the Bahamas in the past is Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield. He joined them in 2009 to play in the World Cup.

Hield was born in the Bahamas like Ayton, but grew up in Freeport. The veteran guard spent the first half of his life there before being recruited to come play in the states. Hield was discovered in high school and quickly transferred to a school Kansas.

As the only NBA players on their roster, it will be on Ayton and Gordon to lead the charge for the Bahamas squad. They will be doing everything they can to try and earn a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

