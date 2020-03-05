DeAndre Ayton set for considerable time off following ankle injury

Ayton was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby landed awkwardly on DeAndre Ayton's foot in the fourth quarter, dropping him immediately to the court. Ayton left the game and was later seen in a walking boot. He is clearly not expected to play Friday.

“When I looked at the injury, it looked like it got jammed and that’s a tough one cause you don’t know how it’s going to respond,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Usually when you roll it, you can see, but when you get it jammed like with that much pressure, I think we just got to wait and see. He had some swelling last night.”

The former No. 1 pick has already missed five games in December with a sprained right ankle, along with two more in last month due to soreness in his left ankle. Ayton also missed the first 25 games of the regular season due to violation of the league’s anti-drug policy.

The Pheonix Suns, despite their much-improved roster this year, have failed to impress in a major way. With the second-worst record (24-38) in the West, they are currently 7 games out of the playoff picture.