"Defense is so bad that I can’t even appreciate his offense" - When Jeff Teague shredded Luka Doncic, claiming 5'9" Isaiah Thomas could guard better

On the May 1 episode of the Club 520 podcast, former NBA player Jeff Teague had a go at Luka Doncic for his poor defensive skills as the LA Lakers were knocked out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round in five games.

Teague slammed the Slovenian international for his postseason plays, especially his defense.

"I hate watching Luka play now, man," Teague said (3:30). "It's so bad (Doncic's defense) bro. Everybody isoing you. I wasn't even a defender and not everybody iso me."

Teague highlighted the tactic Minnesota used to bury the Lakers. The Wolves exploited Doncic's defensive shortcomings, with the likes of Julius Randle going against him in one-on-one isolation situations and getting buckets.

The Slovenian international had no response for the constant attacks and could only respond by scoring during offensive possesions. Teague claimed that former Suns guard Isaiah Thomas, 5-foot-9, could defend better.

"Bro his defense so bad that I can't even appreciate his offense," Teague added. "When little Isaiah Thomas was killing, n****s just try to go at him, but he would put up a stand. ... this n**** not even trying." (7:53)

Luka Doncic was an offensive beast with the Lakers in the playoffs last season. He averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in five games. However, he made only five steals and had three blocks, 4.0 turnovers per game and a +/- of -24.

The Purple and Gold have made some moves this offseason, with the biggest one being the acquisition of Deandre Ayton to play the center. However, Doncic needs to up his defensive game if he wants to ascend to the next level.

Jeff Teague explains why DeAndre Ayton isn't enough for Luka Doncic to make a championship run

On the July 3 episode of the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague and the crew discussed Deandre Ayton signing with the Lakers. Teague made his feelings clear on the move, saying that he didn't like it.

"Do I love it? No,” Teague said (1:20). “I don’t think Deandre Ayton fits them. Luka needs a lob threat."

Teague argued that Ayton is a good player when it comes to dunking the ball but he's not one who plays above the rim. Given that Luka Doncic is a master enabler of big men when it comes to turning them into elite lob threats, it could be concerning for the Lakers' postseason chances.

However, Teague added that despite Ayton's drawback, he sees Luka Doncic and the Lakers to be a competent team in the West, as they finished the regular season in third place without a good center option.

