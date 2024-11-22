Dennis Rodman once commended Phil Jackson for helping him through difficult times: "I don't want you to die"

After parting ways with the Detroit Pistons and nearly committing suicide in the parking lot at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Dennis Rodman evolved into the unique figure we know today. According to him, during two months of isolation in his house he went from a mild-mannered guy to the Dennis Rodman we all know today.

With that came a rockstar lifestyle that made Rodman's off-court persona almost as big of a story as his remarkable on-court rebounding skills. However, at one point in time, Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson pulled Rodman aside for a heart-to-heart, expressing his concern for the forward.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, Rodman spoke candidly about a wide range of topics, including his love for a party lifestyle that left Jackson worried about him:

“I like to have a good time, man. Good, clean fun. But for a while it was kind of a little sketchy. That’s when Phil Jackson took me to the side, and that’s the first time Phil Jackson ever got emotional with me. He said, ‘Dennis, I don’t want you to die.’”

Although it's unclear when the conversation took place, what can't be denied is the respect and admiration that Rodman has for Jackson. After Rodman parted ways with the Pistons and coach Chuck Daly, whom he considered a father, Rodman found similar guidance and mentorship under Jackson.

Because of that, when it came time for Rodman to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, it was Phil Jackson who was onstage to welcome him to the Hall of Fame.

"I've got a lot more to give," - Dennis Rodman spoke candidly about what's left for him after turning 60

When professional athletes retire, they often struggle with transitioning to a life beyond sports. In the aforementioned GQ article, he explains that when he was 40, sportsbooks in Las Vegas had betting odds on when he would die.

Despite that, and the fact that the Hall of Famer can often be found embracing a party lifestyle that sees him turn up at various nightclubs and gay clubs, Rodman's mission is clear.

After turning 60, Dennis Rodman said that he has two things left to do, preparing himself to die peacefully, and giving back to people.

“I think I’ve got a lot more to give to people. I think I got a little more happiness for the youth of the world. But, for me, I think I’ve been preparing myself to die peacefully. I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately.

"It keeps my mind at ease because I know I’m going to do that. I’m not going to self-destruct like I was back then—10, 15 years ago. Hell, no. I got my life in control right now. Everything is going in the right direction.”

During his time with the Bulls, when the team would play in Boston, Rodman would quietly deliver toys to the Boston Childen's Hospital without media coverage. Now, even in retirement, it's clear that Dennis Rodman is focused on giving back.

