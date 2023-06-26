Dennis Rodman makes an appearance at Pride month rally - “Love will always win”

On June 25, former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman made an appearance at the New York City pride march. Sharing some footage on his Instagram account, Rodman used the caption 'Love Will Always Win. Happy Pride.'

Dennis Rodman gained recognition during his NBA career for his eccentric personality and flamboyant fashion choices. In 1996, he famously wore a wedding dress, declaring that he was 'marrying himself,' and even had his makeup done by Kevyn Aucoin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Rodman has not publicly discussed his sexuality, he has been involved in high-profile relationships with women, including Madonna and Carmen Electra. However, it is important to respect Rodman's privacy regarding his personal life and sexual preferences.

Regardless of his personal journey, it is encouraging to witness such an influential figure from the NBA community showing support for and celebrating LGBTQ+ rights at one of the world's largest pride festivals.

The footage of Rodman at the festival showcases him wearing a green skirt and a black T-shirt with the slogan 'Love and Love' on the back. The former champion can be seen warmly interacting with fans on the street.

Phil Jackson discusses Dennis Rodman's party lifestyle

During a recent interview, former Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson discussed what it was like to coach Dennis Rodman due to his party-loving lifestyle.

"You couldn't ever call anything close to Dennis Rodman," Jackson said. "They might have gone out and hung out at a, you know, at a bar. But Dennis, when Dennis went to a bar, all bets were off. You know, he really wasn't a person that partied, but when he did party, it was all out. I mean, it could be a 24-hour party.

"That's where we had to really watch Dennis closely because it didn't stop at closing time."

Rodman's love for bars and partying is well-known, and he has been associated with numerous high-profile social gatherings, including memorable weekends in Las Vegas during his playing career. Thus, it comes as no surprise to see Rodman enjoying himself at the NYC Pride festival.

Dennis Rodman struggled to fit in with the San Antonio Spurs

Before moving to the Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman had a two-season spell with the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately, it would appear that Rodman failed to integrate with the Texas-based team's outlook on life and their core values.

During a recent interview, Rodman discussed how he pushed back on the church going, David Robinson-style life San Antonio wanted Rodman to lead.

“They didn’t like me there," Rodman said. "In San Antonio, you have to go to church and be like David Robinson. I was like ‘okay.’ So I go dye my hair and wear women’s clothes and stuff like that. They didn’t like that either.”

Dennis Rodman left the San Antonio Spurs and joined the Chicago Bulls, where he played a pivotal role alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, contributing to their historic success. However, the team's accomplishments did not deter Rodman from his off-court antics. Nevertheless, Rodman remains one of the greatest players of his generation and continues to actively engage with the community.

Poll : 0 votes