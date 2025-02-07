Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman hit with nostalgia as she drops 2-word reaction to childhood picture

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of former NBA champion Dennis Rodman and is currently one of the best women footballers in the world. The Washington Spirit star was the youngest player ever to be selected in the NWSL draft, at the time, and took no time at all to mark her presence on the big stage, scoring five minutes into her professional debut.

However, while all of this reads like a story of extreme success to someone from a family of sporting richness, the reality of Trinity Rodman's journey is far from that. In Trinity's own words, Dennis Rodman is merely her father by blood, alluding to Rodman not being a feature in most stretches of her life.

Rodman also infamously owed close to a million dollars to Michelle Moyer, Trinity's mother, in child and spousal support leading them to live a life rife with struggles with personal accounts even stating that Trinity and her mother have even spent time living in their car.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite such a difficult childhood behind a famous surname, Trinity Rodman made herself a name in soccer and has forged a path for herself that is not comparable in any sense to her famous father's.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With 'Attacking Third' posting a picture of famous female footballers and their childhood pictures, Trinity was quick to react, stating that she's still the same old person, forged by her struggles, as she basked in nostalgia on her Instagram story.

Rodman reshared the post, captioning it "Same Trin" on her Instagram story.

Trinity Rodman's nostalgic Instagram story - Source: Instagram

Dennis Rodman has made intermittent attempts to reconnect with his estranged superstar daughter, with a public attempt where he visited a Washington Spirit game unannounced grabbing the headlines in 2021. However, it remains the case that the surname is the most they share and that the duo does not have much of a relationship between them beyond the same.

Trinity Rodman isn't the only professional athlete who is currently active from the Rodman family. Trinity's elder brother, DJ Rodman, is a basketball player who currently plays for the Maine Celtics in the NBA G-League.

Trinity Rodman's brother, DJ Rodman played with Ron Harper Jr and Kavion Pippen for the Maine Celtics

While his individual career hasn't turned many eyes, DJ Rodman did feature in what was a historic occurrence in the NBA G-League where he teamed up with Ron Jr and Kavion Pippen - an event that definitely made all the '90s Chicago Bulls fans feel old.

The Maine Celtics featured Dennis Rodman's son, Ron Harper's son, and Scottie Pippen's nephew all at once in what marked a remarkable assortment of players associated by blood to the legendary Chicago Bulls teams of the '90s.

While Trinity Rodman holds no association with the sport, DJ Rodman and his appearance in this particular game would mark the continuation of the Rodman name in the world of basketball.

Dennis Rodman may have had a controversial life as a professional athlete, albeit as an extremely successful athlete. However, both of his children have led entirely different paths to him in their journey as professional athletes and Trinity Rodman has already established herself as someone capable of outperforming her famous father in terms of professional success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback