Who is Michelle Moyer? What is her relationship with Trinity Rodman and Dennis Rodman?

Dennis Rodman’s personal life is as controversial as his NBA career, given his larger-than-life personality. The five-time champion has been married three times, including a brief relationship with Carmen Electra. Michelle Moyer is his third wife, whom he married in 2003. The couple have two kids together.

Moyer reportedly met Rodman for the first time in a bar in 1999. They dated for a long time before deciding to formalize their relationship by getting married. The couple had a private ceremony on May 13, 2003, in Newport Beach, California – the same day Rodman turned 42.

A year later, Moyer filed for divorce, but the couple stayed legally married until 2012. The couple tried to work out their differences, given that they were the parents of DJ Rodman and Trinity Rodman.

However, a court battle ensued. Moyer claimed that Rodman had accumulated a lot of unpaid dues – with $808,935 in unpaid child support and $51,441 in unpaid spousal support.

Rodman’s attorney shed light on his client’s financial situation at the time, as he reportedly claimed:

“Respondent Dennis Rodman is broke and cannot afford any additional fees.”

While Dennis Rodman did earn a lot in his career, he found multiple ways to blow away the money as well. He used to party hard and was supposedly an alcoholic, which slowly drained his bank account. At the time, Rodman claimed that his lifestyle cost more than $31,000 per month.

Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife shares special relationship with Trinity Rodman

Michelle Moyer’s relationship with Dennis Rodman had one bright side to it: their athletically gifted kids. DJ Rodman chose to follow his father’s footsteps and pursue basketball in college. However, Dennis' daughter with Moyer is a professional soccer player in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Trinity Rodman's first season in the league was exceptional, which led to her winning the NWSL Rookie of the Year award. She was also awarded the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in December 2021.

In February 2022, she became the highest paid player in the league. She signed a four-year, $1.1 million contract extension with the Washington Spirit.

Rodman, 19, will become the highest-paid player in NWSL history after she signed a contract extension with the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, the club announced. More history for Trinity RodmanRodman, 19, will become the highest-paid player in NWSL history after she signed a contract extension with the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, the club announced. #ThatsaW More history for Trinity Rodman 👏Rodman, 19, will become the highest-paid player in NWSL history after she signed a contract extension with the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, the club announced. #ThatsaW https://t.co/HAFaHq5MOF

Trinity has been open about her relationship with her mother, given the perfect support system she’s been. On Moyer’s birthday in 2021, Trinity posted a heartfelt message to her mother on her Instagram account and called her “perfect.”

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOM THAT NEVER FAILS TO DISAPPOINT! She is perfect in her own way,” read the caption.

Trinity credited Moyer for pushing her to pursue a professional career in soccer and for being around during her growth in the sport. To add to that, Moyer’s Instagram is full of posts celebrating the accomplishments of her children, showcasing the strength in their bond.

