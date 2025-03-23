Dennis Schroder issues 4-word praise as Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson lands major honors

Dennis Schroder may be remembered as a journeyman for his NBA career, but his legacy in German basketball is stellar. Schroder has been the captain of the German national basketball team and a hero on the international stage. And it appears that the Pistons guard has earmarked another German talent, Christian Anderson, for success in the United States.

Anderson, a freshman at Texas Tech, has garnered attention for his solid performances despite his youth. The guard even started for Texas Tech in their recent triumph over the Drake Bulldogs in the NCAA tournament. His inclusion in the All-Big 12 Freshman team earned praise from Schroder, who also complimented his game.

"He is sooo nice" captioned the Pistons guard, as he shared Anderson's inclusion in the Big 12's Freshman team of the year on Instagram.

Dennis Schroder's Instagram story celebrating Christian Anderson's success at Texas Tech - Source: Instagram_@ds17_fg

The 6-foot-2 Anderson averaged 10.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game for his freshman season, has been compared by scouts to CJ McCollum while also gaining compliments for his defense despite his lack of size.

The young guard who represented Germany at the u18 Eurobasket has followed a different path from Schroder by playing collegiate basketball in the United States as opposed to going pro overseas but would look to emulate his success as a professional and with the national team.

Dennis Schroder had previously stated that the "sky is the limit" for Christian Anderson

Earning Big-12 honors as a freshman seems to only have reinstated Dennis Schroder's belief in the abilities of Christian Anderson, who has been identified by German media as the successor to the Pistons guard himself, in the national team setup.

Speaking of the Texas Tech's talent earlier in March, Schroder had high praise for the guard, comparing their career trajectories to reflect on his growth.

"At 18, he's further along than I was. There's really no comparison. The sky is the limit. I believe we'll definitely play together again, but if I decide to retire from the national team, he'll be next." stated Dennis Schroder in an interview with Sport Bild.

Christian Anderson in action at the NCAA Tournament - Source: Imagn

Anderson, who is currently projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft if he declares, has high hopes on his back from his country and his national team captain. Can he rise to the occasion and become Germany's next star in the U.S.?

