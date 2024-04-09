Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Latest on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's status against Utah Jazz (April 9)

The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as probable for the upcoming Western Conference clash against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Denver Nuggets dominated the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, maintaining the lead from start to finish and ultimately winning 142-110. Denver showcased its offensive prowess by outscoring Atlanta in each quarter, shooting an impressive 60.0% from the field, and sinking 56.0% of their shots from beyond the arc. Additionally, it asserted its dominance on the boards.

The Nuggets come into this matchup with an average of 114.7 points per game, positioning them solidly within the league's top half. Their offensive strategy has revolved around exploiting the painted area, as they rack up nearly 53 points per game inside, ranking them fifth in the league in that category.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, Denver's adeptness at ball distribution has posed a challenge for opposing defenses, as the team currently ranks fourth in the league in assists per field goal made.

What happened to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Once again, Nikola Jokic finds himself on the injury report due to a hip injury. However, indications suggest that it won't sideline him, with the team likely to confirm his availability closer to tipoff following a reassessment during the morning shootaround.

Expand Tweet

Jamal Murray's return to the court appears promising as he progresses toward suiting up for his second consecutive game following a seven-game hiatus due to knee inflammation and an ankle injury.

His potential presence becomes crucial as he prepares to confront a vulnerable Utah backcourt, notably missing defensive stalwart Kris Dunn due to a foot injury.

Jamal Murray endured a sprained ankle during the Nuggets' triumph over the Knicks on March 21, sidelining him for the subsequent six games. Initially tagged as questionable for the previous faceoff against the San Antonio Spurs, Murray's status was subsequently downgraded to out.

The critical moment unfolded in the waning seconds of the game as Jamal Murray endeavored to push the ball up the court. Met by Knicks defenders converging on his advance, he attempted to decelerate. However, he stumbled, causing his ankle to roll outward, resulting in the injury.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz will be aired locally on KJZZ and Altitude Network for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.