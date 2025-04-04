Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Latest on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s status for Warriors game (April 4)

The Denver Nuggets are on a two-game losing streak and have won just four of their past 10 games. This has seen them lose their lead for the third spot in the Western standings. They are now just 0.5 games ahead of the LA Lakers and 1.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors, whom they play on Friday.

Denver has been plagued by injury concerns in recent times. It was without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon when it lost 113-106 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Russell Westbrook led the charge with 30 points, while Jalen Pickett had a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

With a crucial game on Friday that could have severe seeding implications, let’s take a look at Denver’s injury report.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic, who missed the last game, is listed as probable for Friday’s game with an ankle issue. The status means he should play barring any last-minute setbacks. Jokic last played Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets lost 140-139 in double overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic had a legendary statline of 61 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals. It was his third game back after missing five straight games between Mar. 17 and Mar. 24.

Jamal Murray has a hamstring injury and has missed the past three games. He is in severe risk of missing Friday’s game as well based on his questionable status in the injury report. Prior to this, he missed two straight games on Mar. 17 and 19 because of an ankle injury.

The Nuggets’ injury concerns doesn’t end there. Aaron Gordon (calf) and Christian Braun (foot) are probable, while Peyton Watson (knee) and Julian Strawther (knee) are questionable. DaRon Holmes II is out for the season because of an Achilles injury.

How and where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Friday at Chase Center. NBA TV will provide national coverage, while local coverage will be provided by NBCSBA and Altitude. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

