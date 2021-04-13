Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, out indefinitely

In the latest NBA news, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been diagnosed with a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his left knee. The 24-year old Canadian was having his best-ever season, and suffered the injury during the final minute of the Denver Nuggets’ recent loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Murray was playing his first match since returning from a 4-match absence due to soreness in the right knee.

The star point guard suffered a non-contact injury during the last minute of the tie against the Warriors. He was reported to have undergone an MRI scan after the match. The star man had hopped off the court after the injury, and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jamal Murray has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.



Jamal Murray injured himself while driving to the rim during the last minute of the Denver Nuggets' 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He was in prime form before the two knee injuries, and was averaging nearly 25 points per game over his last ten NBA appearances.

He has only missed a handful of games so far this season, and was registering his best-ever numbers in multiple categories. This includes points (21.4), steals (1.3) and assists (4.8) per game. The point guard was also having his best-ever season from the 3-point line and was registering his highest-ever shooting efficiency of close to 56%.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had been the two-best players Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets had been hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs, but will be concerned with the loss of their second-best player. Nikola Jokic is having an MVP-worthy season while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have also been in prolific form for the Denver Nuggets.

Along with Murray, the Denver Nuggets had one of the most exciting offenses in the NBA. However, his absence is expected to put a considerable dent in their overall ambitions for the rest of the season.