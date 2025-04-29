Denver Nuggets need to overcome off-the-court demons to win battle on the hardwood

The Denver Nuggets are headed for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday against the extremely talented LA Clippers. As brilliant as James Harden and Kawhi Leonard have been, the Nuggets are also dealing with adversaries that go beyond the action on the hardwood.

It's hard enough for any team to pull off wins in a highly competitive league like the NBA, but the Nuggets also had to ward off "demons" from within their own roster and organization. These challenges have made Denver's ascent to the NBA summit all the more arduous.

Off-the-court "demons" faced by Denver Nuggets this season

The firing of Nuggets head coach Mike Malone

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Source: Getty

Though there have been a handful of shocking dismissals on the head coaching front this season, none was more resounding than the firing of Nuggets head coach Mike Malone with just three games left in Denver's regular season. As if that weren't astounding enough, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth was let go on the very same day.

Reports regarding a "toxic environment" within the Denver organization would then surface in the wake of these moves. From the looks of it, the Nuggets need to leave behind all dysfunction and restore order if they are to have any hopes of winning consistently.

The Michael Porter Jr situation

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets - Source: Getty

Though multiple key players of the Nuggets' 2023 championship squad have remained with the team, they have endured their fair share of drama in the years since. For one, Michael Porter Jr. was the subject of trade rumors as recently as February 2025 — a major development, since his unique combination of size and shooting was crucial to Denver's title run.

Then there was Porter's limited minutes in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Clippers. This was a decision that interim coach David Adelman stood by, but at this point, no one truly knows how Porter feels about this decision aside from Porter himself. With a new era emerging in terms of both the coaching staff and the GM role, MPJ's standing with the team is something to keep track of.

The burden of Nikola Jokic

NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn

On the one hand, Nikola Jokic has put together another extraordinary season, piling on the triple-doubles and making an excellent case to be a four-time MVP. On the other hand, Jokic's efforts can be seen as somewhat of an overcompensation for the shortcomings of other Nuggets players.

From the dip in Jamal Murray's shooting percentages to the time missed by Aaron Gordon due to injury, Jokic has had to carry a heavier load this season. Whether this will eventually take a toll on his body or his psyche remains to be seen.

