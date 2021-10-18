Denver Nuggets prediction: Which players can be the dark horses on this team for the 2021-22 NBA season?

The 2020-21 NBA season ended with a slight disappointment for the Denver Nuggets, as they finished the season a step lower than their previous season. The Nuggets placed 2nd amongst five teams in the Northwest Division and finished 3rd in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record.

They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first-round series of the playoffs (4-2), but were swept out in the semifinals by the Phoenix Suns (0-4). In the 2019-20 NBA season, the Nuggets made it through to the Western Conference Finals and lost to the LA Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets' hopes for a good 2021-22 NBA season seemed dim after a woeful preseason run, losing four of the five games played. Although the preseason is not a real yardstick as to how the Nuggets will fare in the regular season, the close defeats were difficult to swallow by the fans.

Denver Nuggets' surprise packages for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season

#1. Bones Hyland

Nah'Shon Hyland of the Denver Nuggets poses for a photo during the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nah'Shon Lee Hyland, preferably known as Bones Hyland, was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round as the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He became the first player to be drafted from Virginia Community University since 2011 and had his first experience in a Nuggets shirt during the preseason.

Hyland participated in all five games of the preseason and was a force to behold on the floor. He recorded a total of 76 points, averaging 15.2 points per game, thereby leading the team in points. He also led the team in assists, completing a total of 23 assists. Hyland will be explosive in the 2021-22 NBA season, and if given a chance and actively rotated, he will be the "thief of the night" no one expected.

#2. PJ Dozier

PJ Dozier #35 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Kenrich Williams #34 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at Ball Arena on January 19, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

PJ Dozier went undrafted in 2017 but signed on with the LA Lakers for the 2017 NBA Summer League. He moved on to the Dallas Mavericks and spent about a month with the Mavericks before being released. He penned a two-way deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 16, 2017, and made his debut in a game against the Lakers.

DNVR Nuggets @DNVR_Nuggets Michael Malone on PJ Dozier:“(PJ) is not fighting for minutes. He’s not fighting for my respect. I’m a huge PJ Dozier fan…biggest thing for me is keeping PJ healthy…” Michael Malone on PJ Dozier:“(PJ) is not fighting for minutes. He’s not fighting for my respect. I’m a huge PJ Dozier fan…biggest thing for me is keeping PJ healthy…”

Also Read

Since his debut in the NBA, Dozier has gone on to spend a season each with the Thunder and Boston Celtics before signing a 3-year deal with the Denver Nuggets worth about $3.8 million. In the two seasons spent with the Nuggets, Dozier has had a slow start, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

During the preseason, Dozier recorded an average of 12.3 points per game, having only featured in three games with 22.3 minutes spent on the floor per game. He looks quite promising and should have a good run in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Rohit Mishra