Denver Nuggets Rumors: Nuggets exploring Jrue Holiday trade, Gary Harris and Malik Beasley could exit and more

Jrue Holiday is believed to be a trade target for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets came within one game of reaching the 2019 Western Conference Finals, and with a 34-16 record so far this season, Michael Malone's team are once again among the contenders. Since the turn of the year, the Nuggets have picked up big wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers - and in Nikola Jokic, they also have one of the NBA's most dominant players.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets still face plenty of competition to advance from a loaded Western Conference - and the team is expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday. So, with incomings and outgoings possible, here we will take a look at all the latest Denver rumors you need to know.

#1 Jrue Holiday is a trade target

Jrue Holiday could complete a trade away from the New Orleans Pelicans this week

While the Nuggets are in contention in the West, there is no doubting that the team lacks the star quality that both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers can call upon. The Denver front office is not known for pulling off big midseason trades, although Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Nuggets are interested in New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday:

Denver and Miami are among interested teams in Holiday and several others are expected to emerge, according to sources. Multiple teams told The Athletic that the Pelicans are listening to trade calls for anyone on the roster, but their asking price remains high on Holiday.

Holiday was drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009 and spent four seasons with the team before being traded to the Pelicans in 2013. During his time in New Orleans, Holiday has established himself as a borderline All-Star and is widely viewed as one of the most consistent guards in the West. He has played 41 times this season, averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest.

